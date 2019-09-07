Lady Warriors' soccer defense has been strong

The Southwestern High School girls soccer team has been on a tear as of late with big wins over some of the best teams in the 12th Region. After a 1-1 tie with 12th Region powerhouse Boyle County, the Lady Warriors shutdown East Jessamine 2-0 and, on Thursday, blanked Pulaski County 4-0.
A big part of the Lady Warriors' success has been their back four defenders of senior Keisha Caballero, junior Angela Wilson, senior Elly Hutchinson, and sophomore Ella Vaught. Along with senior keeper Bella Nalle, the Lady Warriors have held their opponents to one goal or less in five of their seven matches.
Southwestern (3-1-3) will host Casey County at the Plains on Monday, Sept. 9.
