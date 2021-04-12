Lady Warriors split a pair of weekend games

The Southwestern High School softball team split a pair a games this past Saturday. The Lady Warriors downed West Jessamine High School 10-5, but fell to Bryan Station High School by a score of 10-7.
In the West Jessamine win, senior Kaitlyn Gwin hit her fourth homer of the season to pace the Lady Warriors. For the game, Gwin had two hits, drive in two runs and scored a run. Also, Gwin picked up the win on the mound and struck out nine batters in seven innings of work.
Southwestern's Alyssa Raleigh had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Aimee Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs. Ashtyn Hines had a hit and scored two runs. Brynn Troxell had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
In the Lady Warriors' loss to Bryan Station, Gwin had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run. Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run. Hines had two hits and scored two runs.
Southwestern (3-3) travel to Wayne County High School on Monday, and will travel to Estill County High School on Thursday.
