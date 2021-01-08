The Southwestern Lady Warriors rebound after their close loss in their season opener, and put on a dominant performance at Pulaski to beat the Pulaski County Lady Maroons.
"It's always a great atmosphere when playing our crosstown rival," said Southwestern head coach Junior Molden. "Even with the limited crowd due to Covid."
Covid may have kept some fans out of the building, but the energy of a cross town game was still there. Both teams came into the matchup with just one game under their belts. Pulaski opened the season with a 12th Region victory over McCreary Central, and Southwestern fell just short of Franklin County on the road.
The Lady Warriors established their three point shot right of the gate, and opened 4-7 from deep in the first period.
Senior Alexa Smiddy opened the game with a three ball for Southwestern off the pass from freshman Payton Acey. Junior Madelyn Blankenship attempted to answer with a three of her own for Pulaski, but was fouled on her shot. Blankenship put in two of her three free shots.
Southwestern extended their lead with an 11-2 run in the middle of the opening period. Junior Kaylee Young started the run with an inside bucket, and the rest came from deep with two threes by Acey that were assisted by Smiddy and Young, and a three by Smiddy that was assisted by Acey. Pulaski's two during the run came from a mid range shot from senior Dawn Wilson.
After the run by the Lady Warriors, Pulaski showed some fight with back to back threes of their own. The first came from senior Shelby Cothron and was contested and the second came from Blankenship.
After the threes, the Lady Maroons got within two of the Warriors at 14-12 after a contested layup by senior Maddy Dunn.
The Lady Warriors closed the quarter with back-to-back inside buckets by senior Marissa Loveless, including one that resulted in three points after a foul. Loveless's shots gave Southwestern a 19-12 lead heading into the second.
Just as she did in the first, Smiddy opened the second with a three, and freshman Kinsley Molden followed her with one of her own to extend the Southwestern lead to 13.
The Maroons fired back with a three from Cothron, and a three point play from Dunn after a driving layup and free throw.
The Lady Warriors closed the second with a 7-1 run that included inside baskets from Acey and Smiddy, and a long buzzer beater three from Smiddy. Pulaski's point during the run was a free shot by Blankenship, and Pulaski trailed 32-19 after the first half.
After the break, Southwestern went on a tear in the third period as the outscored the Lady Maroons 25-9.
Of their seventeen shots taken, including free throws, Southwestern missed just four of those shots. Throughout the quarter they had a pair of threes from Young, an inside bucket each from Smiddy, Loveless, and junior Taylor Nelson, three inside shots from junior Kylie Foreman, two free throws each for junior Aubrey Daulton and Nelson, and a buzzer beater three from sophomore Ayden Smiddy.
During the third, Pulaski had a layup from Dunn off a pass from sophomore Sydney Martin, an inside shot from junior Caroline Oakes off an assist by Cothron, a three from Blankenship that was assisted by Oakes, and a free shot each from Dunn, and Oakes.
After the dominant third quarter by the Lady Warriors, Southwestern led 57-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warrior starters were pulled early in the final period, and they scored just six points. Three of those came from an inside bucket, and free throw from Loveless before the starters were pulled, and the other three came from a three point shot by Molden.
Pulaski closed the game with a 17 point quarter featuring five points from Dunn coming from a steal and a fast break layup, and a layup through contact that resulted in a three point play, inside buckets from Oakes, Wilson, and Martin, and a pair of threes from Blankenship and freshman Maggie Holt.
"I love my team's effort tonight, especially coming out after halftime," said coach Molden. "We won the third quarter 25-9 and just played with a purpose I expected after a few adjustments. We shot the three ball at forty percent for the game which I'm very happy about. I thought we could have looked inside for Marissa and Kylie a few more times when we overloaded their zone. I also think we needed to communicate more on the defensive side in the first and fourth quarters."
Senior Alexa Smiddy led the charge for the Warriors with a team high 16 points, a number of flashy passes, and solid defensive play. On the other side Dunn led the Maroons in scoring with 13, and also displayed a good defensive performance.
The cross town game resulted in a 1-1 record for each team. The Lady Maroons will be back in action this morning at Apollo High School where they will play McCracken County as part of the E-Gals New Year's Shootout. The Lady Warriors next game will be their home opener on Tuesday night where they will face off with the Danville Admirals in another 12th Region game.
"It feels good to get that first win of the year, but I know Coach Adkins will have his team ready for our next matchup down the road in February." said coach Molden.
PC 12 7 9 17 - 45
SW 19 13 25 6 - 63
Pulaski - Dunn 13, Blankenship 12, Cothron 6, Oakes 5, Wilson 4, Holt 3, Martin 2.
Southwestern - Alexa Smiddy 16, Loveless 10, Acey 8, Young 8, Foreman 6, Molden 6, Nelson 4, Ayden Smiddy 3, Daulton 2.
