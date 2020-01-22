Lady Warriors suffer January woes

The month of January has started out a little rough for the Southwestern High School girls basketball team as the Lady Warriors have lost three of their seven games played in the first month of the New Year. On Tuesday night, the Lady Warriors lost their first game in the Wigwam this season in a 52-48 setback to South Laurel High School.
Senior Jenna Wood hit a three from the top of the key to give the Lady Warriors a 40-39 lead to open the final quarter, but South Laurel went on a five-point run to regain the lead at 44-40 with 4:13 left in the game. From that point on the Lady Cardinals never relinquished the lead, as the visitors from London sank their final six free throws to hold off the Lady Warriors.
"Since we came back from the Christmas Break and played Danville, we have not been the same team we were through Christmas," Southwestern first-year girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We were playing faster, we were playing better. It seemed like January last year we had some issues too, but I am hoping we get the same results as we got last year, and get if going in February."
"We just don't have that killer instinct since the Christmas Break, and that is my job to fix that," Molden stated.
After a tight opening quarter, the Lady Warriors fell behind 25-16 midway through the second quarter. However, Southwestern closed out the second quarter going on a 10-1 run and went into the break leading 28-26. Kennedy Harris hit two free throws, Marissa Loveless scored back-to-back inside baskets, Jenna Wood scored on a layup, Regi Cundiff hit a free throw, Makayla Noritis hit a free throw, and Kylie Foreman scored underneath the basket to give Southwestern their halftime lead.
Still hot coming out of the locker room, the Lady Warriors opened the second half to go on a 9-3 run and took a 37-29 lead with 2:20 left in the third.
But the Southwestern lead was short-lived, as South Laurel countered with a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter and regain the lead at 39-37.
"We went away from what was working and that is on me," Molden said. "We got killed on the backboard and that has been a common occurrence for us this season. We went to Clay County last night and won the rebound battle by 17, but I guess tonight we decided we didn't have to do it again."
"If we want to do something special and go back to Rupp (Arena), we are going to have hit the backboard and take advantage of our inside presence with Regi Cundiff," Molden explained.
The Lady Warriors struggled from beyond the arc, as well, only hitting 3-of-24 attempts for 12.5 percent.
Junior Marissa Loveless led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 10 points, while Regi Cundiff and Alexa Smiddy scored 9 points each.
Southwestern (15-4) will host district rivals McCreary Central on Friday, Jan. 31.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.