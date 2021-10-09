After suffering a hard-fought 2-1 (30-28, 17-25, 25-23) loss to Madison Central High School in the morning session on Saturday at the Wigwam, the Southwestern High School volleyball team roared back with a straight-set 2-0 (25-7, 25-20) win over Pulaski County High School in the afternoon session.
The Lady Warriors took an early 9-3 lead in the first set off kills by Payton Acey and Halle Norvell, a block by Norvell, and serving aces by Kamryn Young and Paige Truett. After three consecutive serving aces by Norvell, Southwestern went up 15-4.
The Lady Warriors closed out the first set on a 9 to 1 run paced by two kills and a block from Acey, and three kills from Tucker.
The Lady Maroons showed signs of a powerful offense when they took a 11-9 lead in the second set with three kills by Maggie Holt and a block by Calli Eastham. Meanwhile, Southwestern's offense was paced by three kills by Norvell, and solo kills by Acey, Tucker and Avery Rose. Trailing 13-12, the Lady Warriors scored six straight points off two aces by Young and a kill by Norvell. Pulaski County kills by Holt, Eastham and Peyton Putteet pulled the Lady Maroons within two points at 19-17. Down the stretch, Pulaski County committed six errors to close out the set and the match.
For Southwestern, Payton Acey had five kills and a block. Halle Norvell had five kills, three aces and one block. Kylee Tucker had four kills, and Kamryn Young had three serving aces.
For Pulaski County, Maggie Holt had four kills, while Calli Eastham had one kill and a block.
Southwestern (13-13) will close out their regular season with a road trip to Lincoln County High School on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Pulaski County (10-18) will host Whitley County on Monday, Oct. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
