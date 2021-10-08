Lady Warriors sweep Wayne County on Senior Night

The Southwestern Lady Warriors returned home for the first time in a few weeks on Thursday evening, hosting a very talented (and ranked 2nd in the 12th Region) Wayne County Lady Cardinals program. It was an emotional night for the Lady Warriors, as they were celebrating Senior Night as well, honoring the following players before the game: Aslynn Davidson, Hollyn Gover, Avery Rose, Sydnee Schultz, Katie Shaw, and Paige Truett. Playing what I believe to be their best ball of the season recently, the Lady Warriors downed the Lady Cardinals in straight sets, obtaining one of their best wins of the season (and subsequently building a ton of momentum before post season play begins), winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-15).
The Lady Warriors got out to a quick 8-2 start in the beginning of the first set, on the back of a kill a piece from Kylee Tucker, Payton Acey, and Halle Norvell, blocks from Tucker and Rose, and an ace from Truett. Wayne County would then battle back to make the score 15-12 in the middle of the set, being led by a kill a piece from Jaden McClellan and Sydney Alley, and 2 kills from Mallory Campbell, as well as some errors from the Southwestern side.
Southwestern's Rose did manage to have 3 straight kills during this period of time in the set, however. Southwestern started to buckle down and focus at this point, as they then took 10 of the next 15 points to claim the first set 25-15. Southwestern was led in this 10-5 run by a kill from Tucker, 2 kills from Rose, and an ace from Truett. The final point went the way of the Lady Warriors via a hit from Wayne County that went out of the area of play.
The Lady Warriors looked to bring that momentum from the first set to the 2nd set with them, as they got out to a 10-3 lead behind 1 kill a piece from Acey, Tucker, Norvell, and Rose, as well as an ace a piece from Truett and Kamryn Young. At this point in the game, it was clear that this game meant everything to Southwestern, while it appeared as if there was a lack of intensity on the Wayne County side. The middle of the set saw the score at 16-10 in favor of Southwestern. The Lady Warriors were led here by another ace from Rose (whose absolutely intensity on the court shined brightly through on this night), as 2 kills from Norvell. The Lady Cardinals on the other hand, were led through this middle part of the set by 3 kills from Campbell.
Unfortunately for Wayne County, that lack of intensity came back to bite them, as Wayne took the next 9 out of 13 possible points to win the set rather easily 25-14, being led by stellar performances from Norvell (2 kills and a block) and Tucker (a kill and a block). The final point in the 2nd set came as Wayne County hit the ball into the net on a return serve.
With Southwestern up 2-0, it seemed as if all possible momentum was on their side, and to the detriment of the Lady Cards, that momentum continued throughout the 3rd set. The beginning of this 3rd set, however, was a lot closer than the first 2 sets, as the teams battled back in forth to an 8-6 game in favor of the Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors were led early by 2 kills from Rose, a block from Davidson, and an ace from Truett.
The Lady Cardinals were led early by a kill a piece from Alley and Elizabeth Wright, as well as 3 kills from Campbell. Through the middle of the set, the Lady Warriors improved their lead to 16-11 on the back of good performances from Baylee Collingsworth (1 ace), Tucker (1 kill), and Norvell (1 kill and 1 block). Any positive offensive momentum that the Lady Cards had built up earlier in the set disappeared after this point, however, as Southwestern then proceeded to score 9 of the next 13 points once again to win the 3rd set (and thus, the game as well) by a score of 25-15.
Southwestern was paced here once again by a great team performance, and individual performances from Tucker (1 block), Rose (2 kills), Young (1 ace), and Davidson, who had 2 kills and the set and game-winning block, a fitting end to a dominant performance by Southwestern on senior night. In fact, the Lady Warriors never trailed at a single moment in the 3 set series, a remarkable performance against a very good Wayne County squad!
Southwestern's record now improves to 12-12 on the season, with only 3 games left to go in the regular season. The Lady Warriors will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 9, as they have two matches at home, one against crosstown foe the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County (with it set to start at noon), and the other against the Lady Indians of Madison Central.
