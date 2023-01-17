After back-to-back crosstown victories for the Southwestern Lady Warriors that showed they are every bit of a favorite to win the 12th Region, the Warriors were back in action at the Wig Wam for the second-to-last time this season. Their opponent were the Knox Central Lady Panthers, a team that is making waves this season in the 13th Region with sophomore Halle Collins who is averaging about 27 points per game.
The first half ended with a dead heat between the two teams but it was the third quarter that ended up being the ultimate decider between them, as the Lady Warriors used a key 18-0 run to take the lead and eventually defeat Knox Central 52-48.
Tied at 26-26 coming out of the break, the Lady Panthers saw a chance to seize control of the game and jumped on it, forcing the Warriors into several turnovers to begin the half. Knox Central used these turnovers to begin the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 35-26. After a quiet first quarter, Collins really started to heat up in the second quarter before scoring four points during this run and really starting to control the paint. Sophomore Timberly Fredrick added a three-pointer on the run, with junior Jaylynn Fain scoring two.
A crucial period followed for Southwestern and judging by the look on coach Junior Molden’s face, you can tell he felt the same way. The players refused to give up though and launched a full-on assault on both ends of the court, ending the quarter on a 18-3 run to take a 44-38 lead over the Panthers heading into the final quarter. Kinsley Molden was a massive key to this run, scoring a three-pointer before being fouled on another successful three-pointer right after, giving her a four-point play opportunity that she converted for her own 7-0 run.
Ayden Smiddy scored four points, with the second of her made shots giving her 1000 points for her career. Kiara Scott scored a three-pointer of her own during the run, with Kaylee Young and Payton Acey each adding two. Fredrick hit a three-pointer before the end of the quarter to finally stop the Southwestern onslaught, with the Warriors leading 44-38 heading into the final period.
A made free throw from Acey and another three from Molden increased the Southwestern lead to 48-40 early in the fourth quarter. An 8-2 run followed by the Panthers to bring them within two points late in the period at 50-48, with Collins scoring eight points over the course of the quarter for Knox Central.
With only about 20 seconds left, Molden was fouled and proceeded to knock down two clutch free throws, giving Southwestern a two possession lead down the stretch. The Panthers tried to set up a quick play for two but the Warriors’ defense held strong, eventually giving them a 52-48 victory.
The first quarter was all Southwestern, although the two teams traded baskets early to be tied at 4-4. The Lady Warriors went on a 12-2 run over the rest of the period and went into the second quarter with a 16-6 lead. Acey was dominant in the pain in this quarter, scoring five points. Both Young and Smiddy added three points on this spree for Southwestern, with Jessalyn Flynn adding one at the line.
The Knox Central offense came to life in the second quarter, with Collins scoring eight points over the course of the period. Molden hit the first of many threes to come during the quarter, with Jordyn McDonald adding her own three and Acey scoring three points via the post and the line. However, an 8-0 Knox Central run that bled over to a 17-0 run during the beginning of the third quarter tied the ball game up at the half at 26-26. Fredrick scored a three during this run for the Panthers. Eighth grader Kennadi Jones hit a two-pointer as well, with fellow eighth grader McKenzie Hensley hitting a free throw.
Southwestern was led in scoring by double digit performances from Kinsley Molden and Payton Acey with 16 and 13 respectively. Ayden Smiddy scored nine, Kaylee Young had seven and both Jordyn McDonald and Kiara Scott each scored a three-pointer. Jessalyn Flynn added one for the Warriors. Knox Central was led by a game-high 24 points from Halle Collins.
The Lady Warriors improve to 11-7 with the victory and will be back in action on Thursday as they travel down to Wayne County to square off with the Lady Cardinals at 7:30 p.m.
