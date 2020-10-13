Lady Warriors top Wayne County 9-3

The Southwestern Lady Warriors have simply owned the Girl's 48th District Soccer Tournament over the past eight years.
Since the 2012 campaign, Nick Stringer's club had defeated Wayne County in the title game of the district tourney eight consecutive years, and had done it in convincing fashion, outscoring the Lady Cardinals in those eight contests by a combined score of 57-0.
Yikes! Would 2020 be any different?
Well, the answer to that question last night was both yes and no.
For the first time in nine years, Wayne County finally got on the scoreboard against Southwestern, scoring three goals in Tuesday night's district title game.
However, the 48th District still belongs to Southwestern.
Stringer's club raced out to a quick, 4-0 lead in last night's championship game against the Lady Cards, had five players hit the scoring column, and won once again in convincing fashion with a 9-3 victory over Wayne County.
"They take pride in it," stated a very happy Stringer, in talking about his club's approach to standing atop the 48th District, year in and year out.
"They take pride in handling their business in this district," added the Southwestern coach. "Every time we step out on the field against Wayne County we take pride in giving everything we have. They are a team that plays hard, and coach Jeff Keith has done a great job with them over the past three to four years."
Southwestern wasted little time in jumping out in front of the Lady Cards last night in the 48th District title game, scoring four goals in the first 14 minutes of the contest.
Rebekah Clark and Gabbie Rowe each scored goals in the first 10 minutes, giving Southwestern a quick 2-0 lead. Moments later, Kelsey Miller and Carrine Souders tallied scores, and Stringer and crew were off and rolling with a 4-0 advantage not even 15 minutes into the contest.
Late in the opening half, Rylee Keith put Wayne County on the scoreboard, giving the Lady Cards their first goal in the past nine district tourney title games against Southwestern, but the Lady Warriors still led 4-1 at the intermission.
Early in the second frame, Southwestern answered Keith's score, thanks to back to back goals from Clark with less than three minutes gone by in the half.
At that juncture, Southwestern was rolling with a 6-1 advantage with just over 37 minutes left on the clock.
"All season long, we've been a real quick starting team, by scoring goals early in each half," pointed out Stringer. "My girls, it seems like they're always firing as soon as the whistle blows to start a half."
"It's something that we talk about constantly with them, and we want to get a score on the sheet early on," he added. "We wanted to get a couple of scores early on them tonight, because we knew Wayne County would come out and fight the whole night. I thought our shots tonight were fantastic. Carrine (Souders) hit with a lot of power, Haylee Flynn hit shots with a lot of power, Becca Clark and Kelsey Miller were all ripping shots tonight."
At the 25:21 mark of the second half, Angela Wilson became the fifth Lady Warrior to notch a goal in the win, giving Southwestern a 7-1 lead at that juncture of the contest.
Souders would then tally a couple more goals, giving her a hat trick on the night with three goals scored along with Clark, giving the Lady Warriors a 9-1 lead at the time at about the midway point of the second frame.
In the last four minutes, Shelby Bell tallied a score for the Lady Cards, and Keith added another inside the game's final minute, giving Southwestern the 9-3 win.
Wayne County put three players on the 48th District All Tournament Team. They were Rylee Keith, Shelby Bell, and Jasmine Davis, while Southwestern placed Rebekah Clark, Carrine Souders, Kelsey Miller, and Angela Wilson on the squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.