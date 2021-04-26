Lady Warriors trounce Danville, 15-1

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ 

Southwestern High School seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in three runs in the Lady Warriors' 15-1 win over Danville High School on Friday.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

DANVILLE – The Southwestern High School softball team pounded the Lady Admirals of Danville in five innings with a final score of 15-1 on Friday.

Southwestern's Ashtyn Hines, Jesse Begley, Alexa Smiddy, and Kylie Dalton all had two hits apiece. Dalton drove in three runs, while Smiddy and Olivia Wilds drove in two runs each.

Begley picked up the pitching win in five innings, and struck out seven batters.

Southwestern (8-4), who is on a four-game win streak, and will host Lincoln County High School on Monday.

