Lady Warriors trounce Danville, 15-1

DANVILLE – The Southwestern High School softball team pounded the Lady Admirals of Danville in five innings with a final score of 15-1 on Friday.
Southwestern's Ashtyn Hines, Jesse Begley, Alexa Smiddy, and Kylie Dalton all had two hits apiece. Dalton drove in three runs, while Smiddy and Olivia Wilds drove in two runs each.
Begley picked up the pitching win in five innings, and struck out seven batters.
Southwestern (8-4), who is on a four-game win streak, and will host Lincoln County High School on Monday.
