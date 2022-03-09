Lady Warriors upset #2-ranked McCracken in Sweet 16

With the entire 12th region and the entirety of Pulaski County behind them, the Southwestern Lady Warriors started out their journey in the Girls' Sweet 16 on Wednesday evening, with their first opponent being the #2-ranked Lady Broncos of McCracken County, a team that came into Wednesday's game highly favored, and for good reason as well. McCracken had only suffered one defeat on the season, a 54-51 defeat to DuPont Manual way back in December. Most pundits and on-lookers agreed, the trip for the Lady Warriors would be almost assuredly a short one. The Lady Warriors balked at this, as they have been underrated by many throughout their entire 2021-2022 season. Most of the offense for the Lady Broncos went through Destiny Thomas, who powered to the lane on many occasions. The Southwestern defense, to their credit, held her below 50% from the field at 7-20 shooting. Coach Junior Molden remarked after the game, "We ran a 1-3-1 zone vs Mercer in the Regional championship, we figured they thought we would play zone in this game. Makayla Noritis did a great job on defense especially, we ran man-to-man most of the game and it worked." Although it was a back-and-forth battle for most of the 1st half, the Lady Warriors seized the momentum towards the middle of the 3rd quarter, and rode that the rest of the way through the game, and as the final buzzer sounded, celebrated an upset of McCracken County 67-56.
The momentum-changing run for the Lady Warriors started about mid-way through the 3rd quarter of action, as the two teams were tied 35-35. Southwestern's Ayden Smiddy found a wide-open Kinsley Molden for a 3-point basket, and the Lady Warriors were off to the races, going on a 12-3 run the rest of the way through the quarter to open up a 47-38 lead that the Lady Broncos would never fully recover from. In this run, Payton Acey had what could be described as the play that changed the tide for the Lady Warriors for good, as she went on a 6-0 run by herself. Starting with a 2-point layup near the basket on which she was fouled, she then missed the free throw after, but the offensive board was claimed by Noritis. Noritis then found Acey at the top of the key and she threw up a desperation 3-pointer, got fouled, and managed to bank in the shot! After she hit the ensuing free throw, the well-traveled Southwestern fan base was absolutely deafening. Coach Molden said after the game about Acey's effort here, "Sometimes Acey shoots shots that I'm, you know, weary about, but then she makes them, and I say to myself I drew that up." Some comedy under pressure for the 3-year head coach that has made huge waves in such a short period of time.
The first 2 quarters were full of back-and-forth runs for both teams. Coach Molden remarked after the game, "Our biggest worry was their pressure, they are very well coached." The pressure for the Lady Broncos was intense throughout a majority of this game, with McCracken forcing Southwestern into 18 turnovers, with 13 of them being steals by the Lady Broncos. It was also a physical game throughout, and as Kinsley Molden noted, "We have to be physical," as one reporter noted how sneaky athletic and physical the Lady Warriors have been this season. Acey was particularly impressive in the first quarter of tonight's game when she scored 8 of the Warriors' 18 first period points. Acey commented on her play in the first quarter saying, "My first 3-pointer that I hit was big, and I'm glad my teammates can shoot as well." Senior Taylor Nelson also made a rare 3-pointer in the first quarter, proving that the Lady Warriors as of late have been absolutely burning hot from 3-point range, something that coach Molden noted after the game, saying, "I jumped on 2 shooters in particular, my daughter Kinsley and Kaylee Young, for passing up too many open shots. We practice almost like the Golden State Warriors, we are not afraid to shoot the 3."
The 2nd quarter was once again, full of momentum swings, as neither team could get out to too much of an advantage. Through great play from McCracken's Destiny Thomas and Caroline Sivills, the Lady Broncos would lead early in the 2nd quarter 23-20 following a 8-2 run. However, the Lady Warriors would quickly respond with a 7-4 stretch to tie up the game at 27 a piece, following points from Molden (2) and Young (5). The Broncos would respond with a block from Thomas and a 2-pointer from her as well, taking a 29-27 lead with just a few moments left in the half. Noritis would hit a 2-pointer soon after to tie it up at 29 a piece heading into the locker room, however.
The 4th quarter, despite a few tense moments for the Lady Warriors, was mostly all in their favor. The Lady Warriors would start out the quarter with the first 5 points following a 3 from Molden and a 2 from Noritis, to extend their lead to 52-38, and the fans in Rupp were starting to feel that the upset could happen at this point. Later in the quarter, Smiddy got fouled extremely hard and went down, with everyone holding their breath that she would be alright. She got right back up, and after what appeared to be her reinserting her contact lense, she stepped to the line and managed to hit the back end of 2 free throws. Surprising was the word for the amount of free throws that the Lady Warriors had in the 4th quarter, after the foul count was 6-1 in favor of the Lady Broncos entering the 4th quarter. Coach Molden after the game said he was proud of how tough Smiddy was during the duration of the game, especially after struggling with the length of McCracken County throughout the first half. As the seconds ticked down, the Southwestern win was inevitable, and after the final buzzer, the Lady Warriors celebrated along with the fans, as they took down the #2 ranked team in state 67-56.
McCracken County was led by 3 double digit scorers: Destiny Thomas with 22 points (game-high, also had 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and a block), Caroline Sivills with 11 points (also 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal), and Claire Johnson with 10 points (also had 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals). The Lady Warriors were led by 4 double digit performers: Payton Acey with 16 points (also had 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals, and 2 assists), Makayla Noritis with 15 points (also had 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists), Kinsley Molden with 15 points, and Ayden Smiddy with 11 points (also had 5 rebounds and 6 assists). They also had contributions from Kaylee Young (7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal) and Taylor Nelson (3 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block). Coach Molden remarked after the game about the terrific play of Noritis, "She did an awesome job. I honestly didn't play her enough in our lone game at Rupp last season, she's really leaving everything she has on the floor." He also had the following to say following the game, "It was a great crowd tonight just like at the regional championship, we felt the energy for sure. We were pretty weak at the beginning of the season so its great to see how strong we've gotten to this point." He also jokingly said at the end of the press conference, "Are you guys gonna stop underrating us now? My team feeds off of it." I would venture to say that the Lady Warriors should not be considered underdogs anymore, and I believe it is time to start taking them seriously as potential state champions. A great game overall by both sides tonight. The Lady Warriors will be back in action at Rupp at 11 AM on Friday, where they will take on the winner of Henderson County vs Franklin County.
