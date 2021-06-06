Lady Warriors upset Pulaski County in semifinals

The Southwestern High School softball team took advantage of their home field advantage in a 6-4 upset win over Pulaski County High School in the 12th Region Softball Tournament semifinals on Sunday.
The Lady Warriors, who had not made it to the 12th Region Finals since 2004, will play for the program’s first softball regional title on Monday at the War Path against the three-time defending regional champs Boyle County High School.
"We have worked a long time for this," Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner stated. "We finally got a break or two go our way, and we get to move onto the Finals."
The Lady Warriors scored in four of their six innings to build a comfortable 6-1 lead going into the final frame. However, the Lady Warriors had to fight off a powerful Lady Maroons’ rally in the top of the seventh – which netted three runs and put the tying run at the plate.
In the top of the seventh, Pulaski County seventh-grader Chloe Carroll hit a shallow double to centerfield to score junior Abigail Clevenger – courtesy running for Kaylee Strunk - and Riley Hull. Gabbie Countryman singled to shallow right center to score Carroll.
"I knew if Pulaski got back into the top of their line-up they might get a couple of runs," Sumner admitted. "I called timeout, and told the girls to calm down, just get one more and we would be out of it. But the girls were never panicking, they were just ready to go."
Prior to the seventh frame, Southwestern provided the majority of the offense.
In the home half of the first inning with two outs, junior Jesse Begley got on base after a Pulaski County outfield error to score seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald - courtesy running from Kaitlyn Gwin after her gap double. Senior Olivia Wilds doubled to the left center gap to score Begley.
In the bottom of the third inning, Jesse Begely hit a solo homer to left field to put the Lady Warriors up 3-0.
Southwestern went up 5-0 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Marissa Loveless hit a shallow base hit to right field to score McDonald and Begley.
The Lady Maroons scored their first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Hull reached second base off a Lady Warriors’ infield error. Gabbie Countryman hit a double down the right field line to score Hull. With one out and runners in scoring position, the Lady Maroons threatened to score more. However, a strikeout thrown by Gwin and a ground out by third baseman Alyssa Raleigh ended the inning.
"Alyssa Raleigh played a nice game at third base and she had good play at the plate too," Sumer stated. "Jesse Begley played lights out at the late, and Kaitlyn Gwin pitched a great game."
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Southwestern scored a run to go up 6-1. Begley singled to left field to score senior Alexa Smiddy.
For Pulaski County, Chloe Carroll had two hits and drove in two runs. Gabbie Countryman had two hits and drove in two runs.
For Southwestern, Jesse Begley hit a perfect 3-for-3, homered, and drove in two runs. Marissa Loveless had two hits and drove in two runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had two hits.
PC 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 - 4 7 5
SW 2 0 1 0 2 1 X - 6 12 2
2B - Carroll 2, Gabbie Countryman, Hull, Wilson (PC); Gwin, Wilds (SW). HR - Begley (SW). RBI - Gabbie Countryman 2, Carroll 2 (PC); Wilds, Begley 2, Loveless 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.