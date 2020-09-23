Lady Warriors volleyball back on a roll

After dropping three straight matches in a competitive Bowling Green tournament last weekend, the Lady Warriors stormed back with two big wins this week. The Lady Warriors downed Russell County 25-11, 25-10 at the Wigwam on Tuesday night.
Junior Emmie Vanover led the way with 11 kills and a block. Junior Avery Rose made four kills and had two blocks. Senior Maddy Foster had two kills and 22 assists. Senior Leah Hollis had three kills, a block, two digs and two serving aces.
Senior Kami Wilson had an assist and three digs. Junior Katie Shaw had two kills, fived digs and three serving aces. Junior Kamryn Young had a kill, five assists, a dig and a service ace.
Southwestern (6-3) will travel to Lexington this weekend to play in the Kentucky Challenge.
