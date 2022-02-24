Lady Warriors win 10th straight district title

STEARNS - One of the favorites in the 12th Region, the Southwestern Lady Warriors, faced off with the Wayne County Lady Cards on Thursday evening at McCreary Central, and a win for Southwestern would result in the 10th straight district title for the Lady Warriors, a remarkable feat if it were to occur.
Meanwhile, Wayne County was looking for a shocking upset, after experiencing an up-and-down year with an 11-17 record. Poetic it would be if the Lady Cards could pull off the upset as well, as the last team to beat the Lady Warriors was Wayne County back in 2012. Southwestern would not let the upset happen, however, as despite less than stellar shooting throughout the first half, the Lady Warriors would ride a huge 3rd quarter to take a 60-46 victory over the Lady Cards, taking their 10th straight district championship.
Payton Acey would open the scoring for Southwestern early in the first quarter, although it was immediately answered by 2 points from Wayne's Adeline Heatherly. Neither of these 2 teams would shoot particularly well in the first quarter of action, although Southwestern would be able to outscore the Lady Cards 10-4 over the rest of the period to take a 12-6 lead into the 2nd quarter. The Lady Warriors were led by scoring from Kinsley Molden (3 points), Jessalyn Flynn (2 points), and Acey (5 points), while Wayne County was led by 4 points scored by Mallory Campbell.
A majority of the 2nd period looked exactly like the first, as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net, although they both were getting solid looks from everywhere on the court. Southwestern would outscore Wayne County ever so slightly 6-5 over the quarter to take an 18-11 lead into the locker room. Southwestern was able to get their 6 points scored by Ayden Smiddy (2), Molden (2), and Acey (2), while the 5 points for the Lady Cards were all scored by Kenzi Upchurch.
The Lady Warriors finally found their groove entering into the 2nd half, going on a quick 9-0 run to open the 3rd quarter and expand their lead to 27-11. The Warriors were led on the run by Acey (3 points), Makayla Noritis (3 points on a banked-in 3-pointer), and Smiddy (3 points). The Lady Cards responded with a quick 5 points by Xaivea West (2) and Upchurch (3) to cut the lead to 11 points at 27-16. Southwestern remained on fire throughout the rest of the 3rd quarter, however, and went on a 12-4 run the rest of the way through the period to take a 19-point lead at 39-20 into the final quarter of play. Southwestern was led through the remainder of the quarter by Acey (2 points), Smiddy (6 points), Flynn (2 points), and Taylor Nelson (2 points), while the 4 final points for Wayne County were scored by Campbell.
The 4th and final quarter of action was mostly a back-and-forth affair, as the Lady Cards were not about to just lay down and hand the Lady Warriors their 10th straight district championship. In fact, Wayne County played their best basketball of the night in the 4th quarter, outscoring Southwestern 26-21 over the quarter. However, there just wasn't enough time for the Cards to make any sort of sustained comeback attempt, and as the whistles were blown, the Lady Warriors had done enough to take home yet another district trophy by a score of 60-46. Props to Wayne County, however, as they played their hearts out down to the final seconds. Wayne was led throughout the quarter by scoring from Upchurch (2), Mariah Bowlin (6), Heatherly (6), Sydney Allen (4), Campbell (6), and West (2). The Lady Warriors were led throughout the quarter on their end by points scored from Acey (5), Noritis (2), Kaylee Young (3), Molden (9), and Smiddy (2).
Wayne County was led by 2 double digit performers throughout the night: Mallory Campbell with 14 points (along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks) and Kenzi Upchurch with 10 points (along with 11 rebounds for a double-double). They also had contributions from Adeline Heatherly (8 points and 6 rebounds), Mariah Bowlin (6 points and 4 rebounds), Xaivea West (4 points and 8 rebounds), and Sydney Alley (4 points). Southwestern was led by 3 players scoring in double figures: Payton Acey with 19 points (game-high, also had 10 rebounds for the double-double, along with 4 steals), Kinsley Molden with 14 points (along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists), and Ayden Smiddy with 13 points (along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals).
The Lady Warriors also had contributions from Makayla Noritis (5 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists), Jessalyn Flynn (4 points), Kaylee Young (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals), and Taylor Nelson (2 points and 2 rebounds). Congrats to the Lady Warriors and Lady Cards on great seasons so far, and best of luck in the region tournament! They also announced the 48th District All-Tournament team following the game, and it is as follows: Megan Loudermilk and Kaylee Chitwood from McCreary Central, Mallory Campbell, Kenzi Upchurch, and Adeline Heatherly from Wayne County, and Payton Acey, Ayden Smiddy, Makayla Noritis, and Kinsley Molden from Southwestern. The Girls 12th Region draw will be Saturday morning, and will be played next week at Lincoln County High School.
