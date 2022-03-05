Lady Warriors win back-to-back Regional crowns

STANFORD - The Lady Warriors were in an all too familiar place on Saturday evening, the 12th Region Tournament Championship game, a game in which they have been in 3 out of the past 4 years (taking home two titles in that period as well). Their opponent? Again, a familiarity, as they faced off against the red-hot Lady Titans of Mercer County, who came into the championship game on a 14-game winning streak (with one of those wins coming against this Southwestern team in their regular season finale 63-54), with this also being the championship game of the 12th region last season as well. Could the Lady Warriors correct their mistakes from the earlier matchup and make it to their 3rd Sweet 16 in the past 4 years? Well, I'll tell you this much, the fans certainly believed in them from the get-go. Making it so loud in the gym at Lincoln County that it was almost impossible to hear anything.
Head Coach Junior Molden, to his credit, had a great game plan for Mercer County this time around, running almost exclusively a zone defense to force the Lady Titans to beat them with 3-pointers. This strategy worked for a majority of the first half, although the shots were falling with a good success rate for Mercer. However, the gutsy call from Molden to continue the zone into the second half worked out for the Lady Warriors, as they held the Lady Titans to only 12 second-half points.
As the final buzzer sounded on Saturday, the crowd came unglued, the student section rushed the floor, and the Lady Warriors were celebrating their 2second straight 12th Region crown, defeating what many pundits regarded as the toughest playing team in the 12th Region by a score of 58-42.
Coach Molden remarked after the game, "It's unbelievable. Just to win in this gym with the curse that we've had, against Mercer, to finally beat Mercer in this gym, it means a lot, I don't know if I can put this into words."
He also went on to say, "I love coach Spivey (of Mercer), she had a great season, great team, I have total respect for her and her team."
Coach also had this to say about the impressive defensive effort, "They beat us earlier this year when I stuck to my man-to-man. I knew this morning we were going to have to zone them to keep Timberlynn Yeast out of the lane. We worked on a zone today and it paid off, it was exactly what we needed to get the win. I'm really proud of our girls. I knew my team would come to play tonight. I don't worry about us off-shooting against teams that muck it up against us."
Senior Makayla Noritis has been on three Lady Warriors' regional champion teams, and she had the following to say after the game, "It means everything to me, this is what I've been waiting on my whole life. I hit my head pretty hard on the floor at one point during the game, but I knew I couldn't stay out for long, I had to keep playing, it's my Senior year, I had to leave everything on the floor. We knew what we wanted to do, and we just got it done as quick as possible."
The game got started quickly following a 3-pointer by Mercer's Teigh Yeast, and it was answered just as quickly by a 2-point basket by Makayla Noritis, making the score 3-2 in favor of Mercer County early. The early minutes of the first quarter would feature momentum swings left-and-right, as neither team could gain much of an advantage, with Southwestern leading Mercer 10-8 towards the middle of the quarter. The Lady Warriors were led early by scoring from Kinsley Molden (3) and Ayden Smiddy (5), while Mercer had points scored by Lindsay Jessie (2) and Anna Drakeford (3). Smiddy in particular was the key for Southwestern throughout much of this quarter, as she scored 11 points in the first quarter, en route to a 20-17 lead for the Lady Warriors as the quarter drew to a close (with Southwestern going on an 8-4 run in the middle of the quarter as well). The Lady Warriors were led throughout the rest of the quarter by solid play from Smiddy (6 points), Noritis (2 points), and Molden (2 points), while the Lady Titans added their final 9 points of the quarter from Jessie (2), Teigh Yeast (2), and Drakeford (5).
The zone defense of Southwestern collapsed partially during the 2nd quarter, as the Lady Titans were seeing more and more of their 3-point baskets go in the bottom of the net. Mercer County even took a brief lead at 21-20 after scoring the quarter's first four points (courtesy of Jessie). The Lady Warriors would then counter with a quick 7-0 run during the middle stages of the quarter to take back the lead 27-21, courtesy of points from Payton Acey (5) and Molden (2 following a steal). However, the Lady Titans would answer back with a run of their own over the remainder of the quarter (9-3), to make it a tied ball game at halftime 30-30, with every indication that this one would come down to the wire. Mercer County was led on the half-ending run by solid play from Teigh Yeast (6 points), Timberlynn Yeast (2 points), and Jersey McGinnis (1 point), while the final 3 points for Southwestern were scored off of a made 3-pointer from Molden. Credit to the Southwestern defensive scheme at this point, as they held Timberlynn Yeast to just 2 points at the half, which is rare for the 21 points per game scorer.
The beginning of the 2nd half seemed to tell the same tale as the first, as the 2 teams traded shots back and forth, with Southwestern leading 36-33. Southwestern had 6 early points from Molden (1), Acey (2), and Kaylee Young (3), while Mercer County added a 3-pointer from Sara Dunn. However, the Lady Warriors' defense finally started to pay off in this quarter, as the 3-pointers stopped falling for the Lady Titans, and thus Southwestern went on an 8-1 run the rest of the 3rd quarter and finally had a solid lead at 44-34 as the game entered the 4th and final quarter. It was quite a gamble for coach Molden to keep up with the zone, but it was a worthwhile gamble. The Lady Warriors were led throughout the rest of the quarter by points scored from Acey (4), Molden (1), and Young (3), while the final point of the quarter for Mercer was scored by Timberlynn Yeast.
As the 4th quarter started, the shots still weren't falling for Mercer County, and this led the Lady Warriors on yet another run (this time 7-3), as they found their lead growing to 51-37. Points were scored on this run for Southwestern by Smiddy (5) and Molden (2), while Mercer added points from Drakeford (2) and Timberlynn Yeast (1). At this point in the game, with only minutes separating them from a 2nd straight state appearance, the Southwestern portion of the crowd were going absolutely bananas, from the fans to the student section, to even the bench. Southwestern, with all the momentum going solidly in their favor, went on a 7-3 run the rest of the qay through the game, following points scored by Young (2) and Molden (5-6 from the free throw line, absolute ice flowing through her veins).
After some draining of the clock, and subbing their starters out to celebrate, and with the fans counting down with every tick of the clock, the final buzzer sounded, and the players and student section rushed the floor, with Southwestern picking up the 58-42 victory to claim the 12th Region title, and thus advancing to their 2nd straight Sweet 16! An absolutely remarkable display of defense throughout the 2nd half, as they held the normally potent offense of Mercer County to just 12 points. A great showing of team chemistry as well with all the switching they had to pull off running the zone. One of the greatest defensive showings I've personally seen in my lifetime. Such a euphoric experience to be in the gym on this night and witness all the smiles, laughter, and tears that came with this emphatic win by the Lady Warriors. Congrats to all the players, coaching staff, and fans of Southwestern! This will be a win that is remembered for a long time to come, and I'm honored to have had the chance to cover it!
The Mercer County Lady Titans were led in scoring by 2 players scoring in double figures, Teigh Yeast with 14 points (along with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal) and Anna Drakeford with 10 points (along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists). They also had contributions from Lindsay Jessie (8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals), Timberlynn Yeast (6 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists), Sara Dunn (3 points and 4 rebounds), and Jersey McGinnis (1 point).
The Southwestern Lady Warriors were led in scoring by 3 players in double figures: Kinsley Molden with 19 points (game-high, also had 9 rebounds and 1 steal), Ayden Smiddy with 16 points (along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists), and Payton Acey with 11 points (along with 6 rebounds and 1 block). They also had contributions from Kaylee Young (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal) and Makayla Noritis (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist).
Southwestern will face off against the champion of the 1st Region, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs (31-1), on Wednesday, March 9th, at Rupp Arena in the first round of the Girls Sweet 16, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.