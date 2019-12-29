Lady Warriors win eighth straight game

The Southwestern High School girls basketball team cruised to an easy 60-27 win over John Hardin on Saturday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Lady Warrior junior Alexa Smiddy scored a game-high 12 points, while Kennedy Harris and Jenna Wood scored 11 points each. Regi Cundiff scored 8 points, Makayla Noritis scored 6 points, Ayden Smiddy scored 3 points, Kinsley Molden scored 3 points, Kaylee Young scored 2 points, Taylor Nelson scored 2 points, Aubrey Daulton scored a point and Audrey Teeter scored a point.
Noritis and Cundiff led the team with 5 rebounds each. Harris had 4 assists.
Southwestern (10-1) will host Clay County TN on Sunday, Dec. 29.
