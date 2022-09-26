Southwestern, Pulaski County, and Somerset all traveled to Whitley County on Saturday to compete in the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic. It would eventually come down to Southwestern vs Pulaski County in the championship game, with Southwestern once again defeating the Lady Maroons by a score of 2-0 (25-11, 25-11).
Southwestern would also defeat Somerset 2-0 (25-23, 25-11) and South Laurel 2-0 (25-8, 25-22) over the course of the event. Senior Kylee Tucker and sophomore Chloe Mabe made the All-Tournament team, with sophomore Halle Norvell being named the tournament MVP.
Pulaski would finish runners-up to the Warriors, and would win five of their six games played during the event. Their four wins came against Letcher County Central 2-0 (25-23, 25-23), Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (Corbin) 2-0 (25-19, 25-22), Garrard County 2-0 (25-22, 25-13), North Laurel 2-0 (25-14, 26-24), and Letcher County Central again 2-0 (25-18, 25-18).
Somerset would go 4-1 in their matches at the event, with their lone loss being to Southwestern 0-2 (23-25, 11-25). They would register wins against Whitley County 2-0 (25-22, 25-18), Breathitt County 2-1 (25-21, 26-28, 15-10), South Laurel 2-0 (25-17, 25-10), and Prestonsburg 2-0 (25-18, 25-14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.