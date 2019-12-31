Lady Warriors win Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops title

The Southwestern High School girls basketball swept through their three games on the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic to claim the girls title in the southend pool play.
The Lady Warriors downed Knox Central and John Harding earlier in the weekend, and won their title after downing Clay County TN, 71-45, on on Sunday.
This makes the second tourney title the Lady Warriors have won in two weeks. A week prior, Southwestern won the Smokey Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
In Sunday's win, Kennedy Harris scored a game-high 18 points, while Makayla Noritis scored 15 points. Regi Cundiff scored 13 points, Marissa Loveless scored six points, Alexa Smiddy scored 5 points, Jenna Wood scored 3 points, Kinsley Molden scored 3 points, and Jessalyn Flynn scored 2 points.
Loveless, Alexa Smiddy, and Cundiff, all had 5 rebounds each. Alexa Smiddy had a game-high 5 assists.
Southwestern (11-1) will travel to play Danville on Thursday, Jan. 2.
