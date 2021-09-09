Lady Warriors win on the road again

GLASGOW – The Southwestern High School girls soccer team picked up their sixth win of the season and their second straight road victory in a 6-2 win over Barren County High School on Tuesday.
Lady Warriors junior Carrine Souders led the way with two goals and two assists in the road victory. Senior Kelsey Miller also scored two goals for the Lady Warriors.
Senior Rebekah Clark scored a goal and dished out an assist. Likewise, junior Haylee Flynn scored a goal and had an assist.
Junior Ashlan Cunnagin was credited with two assists.
Junior keeper Lauren Tyler had five saves, while senior keeper Riley Sumner had two saves.
Southwestern (6-1) hosts Boyle County on Thursday, and travels to Pulaski County High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
