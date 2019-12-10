Lady Warriors win second straight game

The Southwestern High school girls basketball team rolled their second straight win of the season with a 65-44 victory over east Jessamine on Saturday.
Southwestern senior Regi Cundiff led the way for the Lady Warriors with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Southwestern junior Alexa Smiddy scored 16 points, hit four treys, and dished out 7 assists.
Kaylee Young scored 8 points and Kennedy Harris scored 6 points. Marissa Loveless and Taylor Nelson scored 3 points each. Ayden Smiddy, Kayla Hall and Kinsley Molden each scored 2 points, while Jenna Wood had one point.
Southwestern (2-0) will travel to Casey County on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
