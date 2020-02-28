Lady Warriors win 8th straight title 

For the eighth consecutive season, the Southwestern Lady Warriors are district champions.
Thanks to a 67-54 victory over Wayne County last night at the Wigwam, Junior Molden and his Lady Warrior ball club brought home another 48th District championship to the Warrior Nation.
A 14-0 run in the opening frame allowed the Lady Warriors to jump out to a commanding, 24-9 lead over Wayne County. That first-quarter run would turn out to be the difference-maker in this one, as the Lady Cardinals would never recover from that rough start.
Southwestern and Wayne County traded baskets early until the Lady Warriors went on their 14-point unanswered run. Shots from Jenna Wood, Regi Cundiff, Alexa Smiddy, and Kennedy Harris would all contribute to Southwestern’s 15-point lead heading into the second quarter.
Wayne County did outscore the Lady Warriors by a 14-9 margin in the second quarter, but Southwestern would still go into the locker room at the half with a double-digit lead. At halftime, the Lady Warriors led Wayne County, 33-23.
The third stanza saw Southwestern outscore the Lady Cardinals, 12-9. Heading into the final quarter of action, the Lady Warriors held a 15-point, 47-32 advantage over Wayne County.
After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Wayne County cut the Southwestern lead to single digits with less than three minutes to go in the contest. A pair of free-throws by Mallory Campbell cut the Lady Warrior lead to nine points at 57-48, but a Regi Cundiff jump shot put Southwestern back ahead by double digits at 59-48.
With 2:24 left to play, Jade Turner hit a three-point shot to get Wayne County within eight points at 59-51. Southwestern would hold on to win the ballgame by a 13-point margin at 67-54.
Four Southwestern players finished in double figures, led by Cundiff’s game-high 20 points. Wood chimed in with 16 points, while Smiddy had 14 points and Harris tallied 10 points. Those same players would be named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team.
Macey Blevins led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 16 points. Haleigh Criswell scored 12 points in the setback to Southwestern.
While the Lady Warriors (24-5) won their tenth 48th District title in 11 seasons last night, they have their sights set on something higher, and that is winning a second straight regional championship. Southwestern will begin their march towards Rupp Arena next week, as they will compete in the 12th Region Girls Basketball Tournament at Lincoln County High School.
SOUTHWESTERN 67, WAYNE COUNTY 54
WC — 9 14 9 22 — 54
SW — 24 9 12 20 — 67
WAYNE COUNTY: Blevins 16, Criswell 12, Campbell 9, Turner 9, Jones 6, Upchurch 3
SOUTHWESTERN: Cundiff 20, Wood 16, Smiddy 14, Harris 10, Foreman 4, Noritis 2
