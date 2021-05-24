Lady Warriors win two games on Saturday

The Southwestern High School softball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday at the War Path. The Lady Warriors downed Model High School 9-4 and defeated Russell County High School 11-1.
In the Russell County win, Southwestern junior Ashtyn Hines had three hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Kaitlyn Gwin drove in two runs, while junior Jesse Begley drove in three runs.
Gwin, picked up her 12th pitching win of the season, in her victory over Russell Countty. Gwin pitched five innings and struck five batters.
In the Model win, seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald drove in three runs and scored two runs. Junior Alyssa Raleigh had two hits and scored two runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had two hits and drove in a run. Hines and senior Olivia Wilds had one RBI each.
Begley picked up the pitching win over Model in seven innings of work with eight strikeouts.
Southwestern (19-7) travels to Whitley County High School on Monday, and to South Laurel High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
