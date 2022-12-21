The Southwestern Lady Warriors were in action this week at the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic. In four games at the tournament, the Warriors went 2-2 to make their record stand at 3-5 for the season.
In game one, Southwestern defeated Menifee County by a score of 71-48. Their leading scorer for the game was Kinsley Molden who had 24 points. Kaylee Young added 17 for the game with Payton Acey scoring 12. Young also led the Warriors with six rebounds for the game. Menifee County was led by 16 points from sophomore Shalyne Baker.
In game two, the Warriors defeated hosting Lexington Catholic to advance to the semifinals of the tournament by a score of 72-66. Molden was once again the leading scorer, scoring 27 points, 15 of those coming off of three-pointers. Ayden Smiddy joined her in the 20-point club by scoring 20, while also having the team-high in rebounds with five. Jessalyn Flynn scored 13 for the game and Young had another 10 points. Lexington Catholic was led by 19 from senior Mary Martin Hampton.
In the semifinals, Southwestern came up against a powerhouse in Notre Dame. They fought hard for all four quarters but eventually fell 67-58. It was Acey leading the way in this one with 20 points while also having three rebounds. Smiddy added 15 for the Lady Warriors with Young again scoring 10 points. Notre Dame was led by 24 points from senior Noelle Hubert.
For the third place game, it was Southwestern taking on another powerhouse in Mercy. Southwestern ultimately fell to Mercy by a score of 69-64, with Molden scoring her tournament-high in points with 29. Smiddy was the other double-digit scorer with 18 while also tracking down eight rebounds to lead the team.
Southwestern will be in action again next Wednesday as they travel to Gatlinburg to participate in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
