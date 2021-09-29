Lady Warriors wins seventh straight soccer match

Southwestern High School junior Sydney Jones (#13) fights for a 50/50 ball in the Lady Warriors' 4-2 win over Corbin High School on Tuesday. Jones had an assist in the road game victory. Freshman Destin Sadler (right) looks on.

CORBIN – The Southwestern High School girls soccer team won their seventh straight soccer match and upped their record to a region-best 14-1-1 after downing Corbin High School on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors defeated the homestanding Corbin Lady Redhounds by a score of 4-2.

Southwestern junior Carinne Sounders and senior Rebekah Clark both scored two goals and had one assist each. Southwestern senior Kate Hutchinson and junior Sydney Jones had one assist each in the match.

Southwestern keepers Riley Sumner and Lauren Tyler had two saves each.

Southwestern (14-1-1) will host Berea High School on Thursday at the Plains.

