Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators finish season strong

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators baseball team finished their 2021 season with a record of 33-7-3. The Eliminators won a total of six tourney championships and two runner-up finishes. Eliminators team members are, front row, Jacobie Brashears; second row from left, Kolt Measel, Dillon Roberts, Asher Weddle, Luke Ousley, and Markeith Brown; third row from left, Xavier Wooldridge, Owen Hamilton, Bennett Alderdice, and Ross Henderson; and back row from left, Coaches Chip Weddle, Ben Alderdice, and Chad Henderson. Not pictured was Coach Danny Crawford and Chase Crawford.