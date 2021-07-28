Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators finish season strong

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators baseball team finished their 2021 season with a record of 33-7-3. The Eliminators won a total of six tourney championships and two runner-up finishes. Eliminators team members are, front row, Jacobie Brashears; second row from left, Kolt Measel, Dillon Roberts, Asher Weddle, Luke Ousley, and Markeith Brown; third row from left, Xavier Wooldridge, Owen Hamilton, Bennett Alderdice, and Ross Henderson; and back row from left, Coaches Chip Weddle, Ben Alderdice, and Chad Henderson. Not pictured was Coach Danny Crawford and Chase Crawford.

The Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators baseball team finished their 2021 season with a record of 33-7-3. The Eliminators won a total of six tourney championships and two runner-up finishes. Eliminators team members are, front row, Jacobie Brashears; second row from left, Kolt Measel, Dillon Roberts, Asher Weddle, Luke Ousley, and Markeith Brown; third row from left, Xavier Wooldridge, Owen Hamilton, Bennett Alderdice, and Ross Henderson; and back row from left, Coaches Chip Weddle, Ben Alderdice, and Chad Henderson. Not pictured was Coach Danny Crawford and Chase Crawford.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you