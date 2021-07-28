The Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators baseball team finished their 2021 season with a record of 33-7-3. The Eliminators won a total of six tourney championships and two runner-up finishes. Eliminators team members are, front row, Jacobie Brashears; second row from left, Kolt Measel, Dillon Roberts, Asher Weddle, Luke Ousley, and Markeith Brown; third row from left, Xavier Wooldridge, Owen Hamilton, Bennett Alderdice, and Ross Henderson; and back row from left, Coaches Chip Weddle, Ben Alderdice, and Chad Henderson. Not pictured was Coach Danny Crawford and Chase Crawford.
featured alert urgent
Lake Cumberland 10U Eliminators finish season strong
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. John Patsey, age 93 of Somerset, Husband of Betty Patsey, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, at the Neighborhood. Arrangements are pending and will be announced soon by Somerset Undertaking Company.
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man facing 7 years in prison over catalytic converter thefts
- Intersection at U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 to get traffic signal within three months
- New Leader of Briar Jumper Athletics
- Price responds to backlash regarding PC Park
- Bloodsucking Conenoses found in Kentucky
- Court meeting ends in fractious exchange over park security
- Kingsford, ‘American Idol’ singer on board for Burnside festival
- Four Pulaski cities getting federal funds to offset COVID-19 expenses
- 'Sash' decisions made for Miss Teen Pulaski, Little Miss and Mister at PC Fair
- The voices from Eubank carried to Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.