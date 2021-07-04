Lake Cumberland 12U All-Stars split doubleheader with Hazard

The Lake Cumberland 12U Cal Ripken All-Stars split a doubleheader with the the Hazard Little League All-Stars on Friday at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. Lake Cumberland took the first game 5-2, but fell in the nightcap by a score of 3-6.
In the first game, Lake Cumberland fell behind 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but scored five runs in the second and third frames to take the winning lead. Lake Cumberland relief pitchers Preston Turpin and Michael Coffey held Hazard scoreless in the last three innings for the victory.
Michael Coffey led Lake Cumberland on offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Parker Burton had a hit and an RBI. Carson Findling, Levi Stykes, and Chase Easterly each had a base hit and scored a run.
In the second game, Hazard scored three runs in the first and last innings to come out victorious. However, Lake Cumberland outhit Hazard 7 to 6.
Michael Coffey had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Chase Easterly had a triple, an RBI, and scored a run. Preston Turpin had a hit and drove in a run. Carson Findling hit a double and scored a run. John Henderson had a base hit for Lake Cumberland.
Lake Cumberland relief pitcher Chase Easterly pitched two no-hit innings.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
