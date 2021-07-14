Lake Cumberland 7U All-Stars finish runner-up in state tourney

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland 7U Baseball All-Stars finished as runner-up in the state, after competing in the 7U State Tournament held in Catlettsburg over the weekend. After defeating Scott County 16-14 in the semifinals, the Lake Cumberland All-Stars fell to Boyd County team in the championship game. Team members are, front row from left, Jacob Harris, Cameron Worley, Luke Nichols, Asher Hamilton, Chandler Sawyers, and Ezra Copenhaver; second row from left, Camren McMillen, Braxton Morgan, James Thomas Reams, Seth Wolf, Gage Burton, and Carson Stachulski; back row from left, Coaches Jim Reams, Brian Sawyers, Cody Worley, Allen Copenhaver, and Joshua Nichols.