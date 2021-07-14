The Lake Cumberland 7U Baseball All-Stars finished as runner-up in the state, after competing in the 7U State Tournament held in Catlettsburg over the weekend. After defeating Scott County 16-14 in the semifinals, the Lake Cumberland All-Stars fell to Boyd County team in the championship game. Team members are, front row from left, Jacob Harris, Cameron Worley, Luke Nichols, Asher Hamilton, Chandler Sawyers, and Ezra Copenhaver; second row from left, Camren McMillen, Braxton Morgan, James Thomas Reams, Seth Wolf, Gage Burton, and Carson Stachulski; back row from left, Coaches Jim Reams, Brian Sawyers, Cody Worley, Allen Copenhaver, and Joshua Nichols.
Lake Cumberland 7U All-Stars finish runner-up in state tourney
William Baker age 59, of Tateville, KY passed away July 11, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Lucille (Sell) Garner, of Burkesville, mother of Kathy Garner Davis of Somerset, died Sunday, Funeral 1 p.m. c.s.t. Wednesday, Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, condolences at www.norris-new.com .
