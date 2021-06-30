Lake Cumberland All-Stars down Corbin

The Lake Cumberland All-Stars beat Corbin All-Stars 12-8. The LC All-Stars started Levi Stykes on the Hill to start the game. Stykes pitched two shut out innings and had 3 strikeouts.
In the bottom of the first inning, LC All Stars came out on fire with their bats. Ben Gaskin, Miles Strunk, John Henderson, Cason Findling, Levi Stykes, Michael Coffey, and Reno Scott each had hits. Henderson drove in a run, Findling drove in a run, Stykes drove in two runs, and Scott drove in a run.
In the bottom of the second inning, Gaskins, Henderson, Findling, Coffey, Chase Easterly, Gunner Strunk each had hits. Henderson drove in a run and Coffey drove in two runs.
John Henderson took the mound top of third inning. Henderson had two strikeouts and gave up only one hit.
In the bottom of the third inning, Aiden Drew, Gaskin, and Miles Strunk each walked. Henderson drove in two runs on a ground out.
Michael Coffey took the mound top of fourth Inning and gave up only one hit.
In the bottom of the fourth frame, Stykes walked and stole home on a pass ball to score.
Cason Findling took the mound top of 5th Inning. Findling gave up two hits, wakled a batter and gave up two runs. scored.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gaskin walked an Findling drove him in for the score.
In the top of the sixth inning, Miles Strunk took the mound. Strunk walked two and gave up two hits. Chase Easterly came in for relief with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
LC All-Stars
Gaskin: 2-4, walk, 2 RBI's, scored 4 runs.
Miles Strunk: 1-3, 1 walk, scored 1 run.
John Henderson: 2-4, 4 RBI's, scored 2 runs.
Cason Findling: 3-4, 1 RBI, scored 2 runs.
Levi Stykes: 1-3, 1 walk, 2 RBI's, scored 2 runs.
Michael Coffey: 2-2, 1 walk, 2 RBI's.
Chase Easterly: 1-1, HBP twice.
Gunner Strunk: 1-2, 1 walk.
Parker Burton: 0-3
Reno Scott: 1-3, 1 RBI
Aiden Drew: 0-2, 1 walk
