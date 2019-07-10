Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken All-Stars play in state tourneys

The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken All-Star baseball teams competed in their respective State Tournaments over the past several days.
The Lake Cumberland 11U All-Stars won their pool play game in a 11-8 victory over Jessamine County, but fell to Southeastern Lexington 3-2 in the elimination game. Southeastern Lexington is the former Cal Ripken World Series runner-up and East Kentucky State Champions.
In the Lake Cumberland 11U win over Jessamine County, Jonah Brock had a big game with a perfect 4-for-4 outing at the plate. Brock hit a double, drove in three runs and scored a run. Ben Hampton hit a perfect 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored a run. Kole Grundy and Gage Gregory, both drove in two runs and scored a run.
In their 3-2 loss to Southeastern Lexington, Chase Farmer had two hits and scored a run. Pitching was at a maximum in this game, as Kole Grundy struck out six batters in 4.2 innings of work, and Bryson Stevens pitched perfectly in 1.1 innings of work.
Despite the elimination loss, the Lake Cumberland 11U All-Stars will play in the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, which starts on Thursday, July 18. The tournament will be played in Somerset, Ky., at the Word Correll Sports Complex, with the winner advancing to the Cal Ripken World Series.
The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars won their pool play game with a 13-2 win over Montgomery County, but fell to Jessamine County, 8-0, in the tourney elimination game.
In their pool play win, Mack King, Connor VanDerPloeg, Elijah Brummett, Dawson Branscum, and Landon Caudill had two hits each. VanDerPloeg, Gavin Cook, Branscum and Kyle West all drove in two runs each.
The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 10U All-Stars won their pool play game in a 8-1 victory over Pikeville, but fell to South Lexington 11-1 in the tourney elimination game.
The Lake Cumberland 9U All-Stars won their pool play game with a 15-14 win over Scott County, but fell to South Lexington, 15-5, in the tourney elimination game.
The Lake Cumberland Babe Ruth 13U All-Stars will open up their State Tournament play on Friday, July 12, in Lexington.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
