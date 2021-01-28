Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken sign-ups to start

Players wanting to play baseball and softball in the lake Cumberland Cal Ripken League are encouraged to register their player on our website at lakecumberlandcalripken.website.siplay.com.
A Cal Ripken representative will also be at Sports Den for sign-ups on Saturday, Feb. 6; Saturday, Feb. 13; and Saturday, Feb. 20.. They can also pick up applications at Sports Den or Brian’s Barber Shop beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Deadline to sign-up for the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken League is is Sunday, Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.