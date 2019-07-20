Lake Cumberland comes back in OVR opener

The Lake Cumberland 11U All-Stars opened play in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional Tournament on Friday evening at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. Down 3-1 going into their last at bats, the Lake Cumberland All-Stars rallied to score four runs in the top of the sixth inning to down the All-Star team from (Janesville) Wisconsin by a score of 5-4.
In the top of the sixth inning, Lake Cumberland rallied when Chase Farmer got hit by a pitch and Kole Grundy walked. Farmer stole second and third, and Grundy stole second to put runners in scoring position. Jonah Brock grounded out to the shortstop to score Farmer and send Grundy to third base. Conner Roberts drove in Grundy to tie the game at 3-3. Then, Roberts stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Gage Gregory and Ben Hampton both got on base with walks. Bryson Stevens reached base on a fielder's choice to bring home Roberts for the go-ahead run. Later, Hampton scored on a wild pitch to put Lake Cumberland up 5-3.
Bryson Stevens came into the bottom of the sixth inning as the relief pitched for Lake Cumberland. Janesville, got one runner across the plate, but Stevens struck out the final batter for the Lake Cumberland come-from-behind win.
"This team has the ability to grind it out and not give up if they get down," stated Lake Cumberland All-Star coach Ricky Farmer. "I would have liked to got ahead early, but our kids never gave up and it is hard to keep this team down."
Lake Cumberland got their first run of the game in the top of the fifth when Kamden Measel singled down the right field line to score Ben Hampton. Measel stole second and advanced to third on a Sebastian Guzman ground out, but the inning ended with Measel stranded on third.
The Lake Cumberland threatened in their opening at bats when Chase Farmer got on base with a walk and Kole Grundy got on base on a hit by pitch. Farmer advanced to third on a sac fly by Jonah Brock, and Grundy stole second to put both the Lake Cumberland runners in scoring position. But both runners were stranded on base as the top of the first inning ended.
Janesville scored two runs off three hits in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Janesville added another run in the third inning to go up 3-0.
Meanwhile, the Lake Cumberland bats went cold in the second, third and fourth innings with only one hit by Ben Hampton.
For the game, Jonah Brock, Kamden Measel and Conner Roberts had runs batted in. Ben Hampton scored two runs, while Chase Farmer, Kole Grundy, and Conner Roberts each scored a run.
Kole Grundy got the pitching win in five innings of work. Grundy struck out eight batters. Bryson Stevens got the pitching save.
Lake Cumberland will play two games on Saturday. Lake Cumberland will play Matoon, Ill. All-Stars at 11:30 a.m., and Crown Point, Ind. All-Stars at 7:45 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
