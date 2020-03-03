The Lake Cumberland Commanders fifth-grade basketball finished as Tournament Runner-Up. The Commanders went 3-1 this past weekend in the Stingers Hoopfest, played at Northern Middle School. Team members are, from left, Cade Hudson, Pierce Jasper, Kaden Campbell, Parker Burton, Reno Scott, and Gavin Wilson. Not pictured was Brock Stevens and Tylor Hughes. Coaches are Cliff Jasper Sr. and Cliff Jasper Jr.
Lake Cumberland Commanders finish as Tourney Runner-ups
