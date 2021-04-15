Lake Cumberland Cruisers win Harrodsburg tourney

Submitted Photo

The local Lake Cumberland Cruisers baseball team was able to overcome a 7-3 deficit this past weekend in Harrodsburg to defeat the Ky Sliders 10-9 in the championship game. Cruiser team champion members were, front row from left, Jaxon Woods, Bray Cimarossa, Cooper Mounce, Ollie Hoelscher, Rhett Childers, and Jared Hughes; back row from left, Mason Reynolds, Lucas Bloyd, Caleb Bryson, Jackson Shipp, Lucas Perry, Braxton Woods, and Eli Burton. Cruisers coaches are, from left, Devin Reynolds, Chad Shipp, and Brad Mounce.