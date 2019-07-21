Lake Cumberland downs Matoon

The Lake Cumberland 11U All-Stars won their second straight game in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. With a 12-9 win over Matoon, Ill. All-Stars, the Lake Cumberland All-Stars upped their pool play record to a perfect 2-0.
The Saturday afternoon weather and the Lake Cumberland All-Stars bats were both scorching hot. With the heat index well over 100 degrees, the teams took mandatory breaks after every two innings.
As for the Lake Cumberland bats, the local All-Stars pounded out 11 hits and crossed home plate 12 times. Ben Hampton, Gage Gregory, and Conner Roberts came up big for the local All-Star team, as the trio combined for eight runs batted in and seven hits. Hampton had two hits and drove in four runs, and Gregory had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Roberts had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Lake Cumberland jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after two innings. In the first inning, the local All-Stars scored three runs after Conner Roberts RBI single scored Kade Hargis, and Ben Hampton hit a ground-rule double down the left field line to score Gage Gregory and Jonah Brock.
Lake Cumberland scored four runs in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Brock has hit by a pitch to force in Kamden Measel. Gregory singled to score Conner Roberts. Hampton hit a two-RBI single to score Brock and Chase Farmer.
Lake Cumberland picked up two more runs in the fourth inning to go up 9-3. Gregory doubled to score Pierce Jasper, who was pinch running for Brock. Later in the inning, Gregory scored on a wild pitch.
Matoon scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close the Lake Cumberland lead to 9-7. But in the top of the sixth inning, Lake Cumberland put three runs on the board for a little breathing room. Cooper Stockton reached base on error to score Gregory. Measel singled to score Sebastian Guzman, who was pinch running for Stockton. Roberts singled to right field to score Measel.
For the game, Kamden Measel had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Jonah Brock had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs.
The Lake Cumberland All-Stars used four pitchers to get the OVR win, as Gage Gregory, Cooper Stockton, Caleb Shipp and Chase Farmer all spent time on the hump.
Lake Cumberland played Crown Point, Ind., last night to finish out their pool play schedule, with tournament play beginning on Sunday. The Ohio Valley Regional championship game will be played on Monday, July 22 at 2 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
