Lake Cumberland eliminated in quarterfinals

After winning their first two games in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, the Lake Cumberland 11U All-Star baseball team seemed to be on a roll.
But then they ran into Crown Point, Ind.
On Friday, Lake Cumberland had a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over Janesville, Wisc., and then slammed Matoon, Ill. 12-9 on Saturday afternoon. Later that day, Lake Cumberland was barely edged out 7-6 by Crown Point Ind. in an extra inning.
Lake Cumberland completed pool play with a 2-1 record, and advanced to the elimination tournament bracket on Sunday, where they were paired up with Crown Point, Ind., again. In their second match-up in less than 24 hours, Lake Cumberland's Ohio Valley Regional Tournament run ended with a 1-2 setback in the quarterfinals.
In Saturday's loss to Crown Point, battled back from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game at 5-5 after five innings. the game remained tied after the six regulation innings. Lake Cumberland scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to take the temporary 6-5 lead, but Crown Point scored two runs in the bottom of the extra inning for the walk-off win.
In the third inning, Lake Cumberland scored two runs when Sebastian Guzman and Kamden Measel both scored on separate passed balls.
Lake Cumberland scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Connor Roberts grounded out to score Chase Farmer. Gage Gregory hit an RBI double to plate Jonah Brock. Then, Ben Hampton hit an RBI double to bring home Gregory.
in the seventh inning, Lake Cumberland took their short-lived lead when Brock grounded out to score Farmer.
Jonah Brock, Bryson Stevens, and Ben Hampton all pitched for the local All-Stars in the game and combined for eight strikeouts.
In their second match-up with Crown Point, Lake Cumberland fell behind 8-1 after three innings and could never dig themselves out of the hole. Crown Point scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game in another walk-off. However, the later game ended after five frames by way of the 10-run mercy rule.
Lake Cumberland only managed four hits, while Jonah Brock had two of those hits and scored a run. Gage Gregory, Ben Hampton, Caleb Ship, and Jayden Taylor all pitched for Lake Cumberland in the 12-2 setback to Crown Point.
In the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, Lake Cumberland All-Star Gage Gregory led Lake Cumberland with a .500 batting average, scored four runs and drove in four runs.Ben Hampton maintained a .444 batting average, drove in five runs and scored three runs. Jonah Brock had a .308 average, drove in three runs and scored four runs.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
