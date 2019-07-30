Lake Cumberland Elite wins FSOS World Series

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland Elite 12U softball team won the FSOS World Series in Johnson City, Tenn. Team members were, back row from left, Chloe Carroll, Kylie Dalton, Mollie Vincent, Shelbi Sellers, Cassie Branham, Jordyn McDonald, Erica Branham, Kennedy Neat, Kiara Kemp, and Mallie McQueary; front row from left, Keagan Walden, and Brooklyn Thomas. Mallie McQueary led Elite with a .667 batting average, while Kylie Dalton ad a .625 average. Dalton hit two doubles and drove in three runs in the tourney. Brooklyn Thomas picked up three wins pitching, and struck out 17 batters. Jordyn McDonald had a pitching win. Erica Banham, Chloe Carroll, Kylie Dalton, and Mollie Vincent were selected to the All-Tournament Team, and Brooklyn Thomas was named Most Valuable Player.