Lake Cumberland Half &10K back to in-person this year

The eighth annual Lake Cumberland Half and 10K is around the corner, as runners will flock to the Somerset-Pulaski County area for a race that raises money for the Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County. After the race was held virtually last year due to COVID-19, race director Nelson Weaver is excited to have the community’s longest road running race back to an in-person event.
There are two race options for anyone that wants to participate in the event -- a 13.1-mile route and a 6.2-mile route. The half marathon begins in Bronston, goes through Ferguson and Downtown Somerset, and ends at Somerset Community College. The 10K event begins in Ferguson and follows the half marathon route back to the college.
To get to the starting line of each race, participants will be shuttled to the half-marathon start and 10K start on school buses. Participants can park at Somerset Community College and take the bus to either Bronston or Ferguson.
This event is a huge fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County, but it would not be possible without the volunteers who make this race happen each year.
“The fundraising event will be held this year on the morning of Saturday, September 11th, with numerous volunteers on hand to help pull off this multi-hour event spanning through Bronston, Burnside, Ferguson, and ending in Somerset,” told Weaver. “This race could not be possible without the generous sponsors involved and the help of all the local municipalities, police, fire, and EMS.”
With the recent resurgence in COVID-19, there will be no pasta dinner the night before the race. Packet pick-up will occur the night before at the college and again the morning of the race.
The race will be held on Saturday, September 11th, in Somerset. To receive 10 percent off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
