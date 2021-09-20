Lake Cumberland Half & 10K enjoys large turnout

Last weekend, folks from all around the southeast flocked to Somerset, Kentucky for the annual Lake Cumberland Half & 10K. In fact, there were 134 athletes that completed either the half marathon or the 10K race last Saturday morning.
Brandon Smiley, a 29-year old Somerset resident, represented his hometown well, taking home first place in the half marathon. Smiley’s winning time in the 13.1-mile event was just over 1 hour and 21 minutes.
Todd Meadows and Samuel Golden were a pair of local runners to finish inside the top five, coming home in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Meadows (1:38:04.4) and Golden (1:38:04.6) finished with .2 seconds of one another.
In the female standings, Natalie Burger was the top finisher with a sixth-place finish. The White Bluff, Tennessee resident covered the 13.1-mile distance in a time of 1:39:42.
Rounding out the top three finishers in the female division was J.R. Mues and Virginia-Bibb Golden. Mues and Golden finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
In the 10K event, 23-year old Somerset resident Seth Hardwick took home the top spot with a clocking of 35:45. Female Destiny Carte grabbed the runner-up position with a time of 50:44. Luke Dunlap, Rodney Todd, and Krista Newhall rounded out the top five.
This event was the main event for September in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. There were 78 runners in the half marathon event and 56 runners in the 10K race.
The next race in the series will be a new and exciting race, as runners and walkers will have the opportunity to run a 5K race on the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. The race is called the Race to Feed Kids - Scareport 5K on the Runway.
The race will be held on Sunday, October 24th, at 2 p.m. at the local airport. To receive ten percent off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
