The Lake Cumberland Half and 10K was held last week across the roadways in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital gave its participants the option of two different races — a 13.1-mile half marathon or the 6.2-mile 10K. The 10K saw 72 runners complete that event while the half marathon had 58 finishers.
Seth Hardwick cruised to victory in the 10K race, covering the 6.2-mile course in a winning time of 34:56. Kazuei Miwa (45:56) and Bethany Kubiak (46:58) rounded out the top three, respectively.
Speaking of Kubiak, with her third-place finish, she was the top female finisher in the race as well. C. Hardy (11th overall) and Emily Fuff (13th overall) were second and third in the female standings, respectively.
In the half marathon, Spenser Claiborne edged out Jeff Golden to claim the top spot. Claiborne’s time was 1:32:25 while Golden finished the 13.1-mile event in a time of 1:33:07. Max Lemons, who had a time of 1:35:58, came home in third.
The top female finisher in the half was Paula Coryn, who finished seventh overall in the event. Coryn, who is from Minnesota, had a clocking of 1:49:03. Samantha Hurst (9th overall) and Jessica Estill (13th overall) were second and third in the female division, respectively.
In the team standings, TTAI 2023 grabbed the spot with 64 points. Scrambled Legs (135 points) grabbed the second spot while Spectrum Running (136 points) finished third.
The next race in the series will the Alton Blakley 5K to Beat Breast Cancer on Saturday, October 7th.
