Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series welcomed back in-person events in 2021

After Covid-19 wiped out the 2020 slate of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in-person races made their return in 2021.
It was a welcomed return to in-person races this past year, as runners and walkers flocked to the Somerset-Pulaski County area for the races within the race series calendar.
When the race series began in 2021, race directors made changes to the normal race routine to keep participants as safe as possible with the Covid numbers still rising. Some of the changes included five-minute race start intervals and online on-site registration.
Gordon Turner, who serves on the Lake Cumberland Runners board and operates Good Times Races, wanted to see runners and walkers to be able to participate in a quality event while safe.
“We weren’t sure what 2021 was going to hold after escaping 2020, began Turner. “We did have a couple of races cancel in 2021, but we found ways to make it work and try our best to keep participants socially distanced while we were still waiting on individuals to get vaccinated if they chose to. We incorporated wave starts to make feel everyone feel safe, and we encouraged everyone to register and lookup results on their personal devices.”
The first race of the 2021 slate was the Shamrock Shuffle, which turned out to be the first in-person race in the county in over a year. It was a welcomed sight to have 352 participants complete the 3.1-mile event in Burnside.
The next three races in the series were the Superheroes 5K, the Over My Head 5K, and the Cool Run at Midnight. All three of those races had over 260 participants each.
As usual, the largest race in the series was the Mud Mayhem and Fun in July at Pulaski County Park. In fact, there were 451 people who battled the muddy, 3.1-mile obstacle course.
The Pack the Pantry Relay, held in August, is always a fun event to raise money for God’s Food Pantry. The Lake Cumberland Half & 10K is the event with the highest mileage on the race calendar.
One of the newest changes to the slate was the Race to Feed Kids 5K, which changed its course to the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport. Runners and walkers were actually able to complete part of the event on the airport runway.
The Burnside Mile, the final race of the year, is also the shortest and the fastest. The race was the ninth and final event of the 2021 race calendar.
In all, there were 2,397 race participants in 2021. In mileage, those nearly 2,400 participants completed 6,784 miles.
There were 16 individuals that completed all of the races of the series schedule: Carla Baker, Heather Couch, Myra Frye, Connie Goff, Laurie Goff, Robin Goff, Patricia Hughes, Sandy Jackson, Susan Karriker, Cody King, Steven King, Michelle Morrow, Darlene Murphy, Tom Reed, Daniel Shyrock ll, and Duffy Sutton.
Turner also wanted to thank Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Lake Cumberland Runners board for all of their help in making the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series so great.
“First of all, the Lake Cumberland Runners Committee would like to say thank you to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for being our title sponsor for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series,” thanked Turner. “Without the hospital’s support, we wouldn’t be able to provide you with the highest quality.”
“I would like to say thank you to our board members - Shawn Daugherty, David Smith, Michael Childers, Michele Reynolds, Nathan Frey, and George Corder,” Turner continued. “Without their dedication and the time they take to volunteer to help, this wouldn’t work like it needs to be, so thank you to all you all do.”
The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will return in 2022 with 11 races. After a one-year hiatus, the SWJC Snowshoe Shuffle is back on the calendar. Additionally, a new race, the Alton Blakley 5K to Beat Breast Cancer is on the race slate after an extremely successful inaugural event this past fall.
For more information on the series or to sign up for any of the events, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website.
