Lake Cumberland Speedway announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

BURNSIDE – Officials with Lake Cumberland Speedway have announced their third class of the track’s Hall of Fame. Five drivers make up this year’s Hall of Fame class, which includes Goble Bertram, Mike Bradshaw, Delane Browning, Joey Daniel and Paul “Big Daddy” Feistritzer. The track has also announced four contributors to their 2022 Hall of Fame class, which includes Jack Girdler, Allen Tilley, Billy and Sherry Todd, and Larry Yantz.
This year’s hall of Fame class will be inducted Saturday, July 2, at Lake Cumberland Speedway during the “Hall of Fame 40” sanctioned by the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series racing 40 laps for $5,000-to-win. Racing action is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Last year’s Hall of Fame class included Dale Atwood, Bobby Carrier Jr., Tom Curtsinger, Keith Decker, Danny McGlothlin, Marshall Delaney, Steve Flynn, Noel Hargis and Billy Todd.
Goble Bertram is a longtime racer from Monticello, who competed in the Road Hog division and is a former track champion. He was a multi-time winner at Lake Cumberland Speedway while also winning at the former Clinton County Speedway. Bertram was also the track champion in 2003 at Lake Cumberland Speedway.
Mike Bradshaw, a native of Burnside, was was a racer in the Road Hog and Open Wheel Modified division for many years while driving a # 25 entry. Mike passed away unexpectedly during an event at Lake Cumberland in the mid-2000’s.
Delane Browning, a longtime racer from East Bernstadt, is a former track champion (1999) while driving for Larry Yantz that season and also won the title at Ponderosa Speedway the same year. Browning was a former winner of the Paul “Butterball” Wooldridge Memorial in 1998. Browning drove an Open Wheel and Super Late Model in his career.
Joel Daniel is a former racer in the Road Hog, Bomber and Super Late Model divisions at tracks all over Central Kentucky, including Lake Cumberland Speedway. Daniel always drove a familiar red # 77 entry with sponsorship over the years from Cundiff Steel and Tarter Gate Company. Daniel was the 2000 Fall Classic winner at Ponderosa Speedway. Daniel was also the 2004 track champion at Bluegrass Speedway.
Paul Feistritzer, known affectionately as “Big Daddy”, was the racer from Danville who was a fierce competitor with many victories in the Super Late Model division who started racing around 1980. Feistritzer had sponsorship from former major race sponsor Chubby Baird as well as Steve Tully Auto Parts and drove a CJ Rayburn Race Car in victories. Feistritzer also made the inaugural 1983 North-South 100 (competed in three North-South 100’s) and made the inaugural World Race of Champions at West Virginia Motor Speedway in 1986 and also competed in the Kentucky Klassic at Barren County Speedway finishing 5th in 1983 and 6th in 1986. Feistritzer was also a former track champion at Ponderosa Speedway and won races at Taylor County Speedway, Lake Cumberland Speedway, Barren County Speedway among others. Feistrizer passed away on July 7, 2008.
Jack Girdler, a native of Somerset, was well-respected longtime race official at the old Somerset Speedway and Lake Cumberland Speedway. He worked for former promoter Harold Hardgrove doing track and facility maintenance and served as a race official.
Allen Tilley, a native of Somerset, was a longtime well-respected pit official for Lake Cumberland Speedway and Ponderosa Speedway, and former race director for the Battle of the Bluegrass DirtCar Series. Tilley has more than 30 years of experience as a race official and was also a former official of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Iron-Man Series.
Billy and Sherry Todd, both natives of Somerset, were longtime officials of the Speedway. Billy Todd handled announcing and scoring duties at Lake Cumberland and Ponderosa, and his wife Sherry handled the scoring and lineups. The Todd's have been active at other events in the community over the years and Billy has even announced events at the local fairs over the years.
Larry Yantz, a Lincoln County native, was a longtime sponsor, car owner, promoter and even racer. Yantz has sponsored the “U2” car owned by Paul Cobart and driven by Jerry Gentry. Some of the drivers that have wheeled a Yantz machine (1994-2004) include: Delane Browning, Royce McGowan, Jay Mobley, Johnny Wheeler, Whitney McQueary, Steve Hillard, Rex Ritchey and Scott James. His biggest win as a car owner came in 2002 when Johnny Wheeler won the Coca-Cola 100 at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Yantz also promoted Ponderosa Speedway from 2005-2013 and Richmond Raceway from 2015-2017. The 73-year-old Yantz is still active as track-prep manager at Ponderosa Speedway and sponsor of Logan Preston, a Super Stock competitor.
