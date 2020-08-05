Lake Cumberland Speedway 'Back the Blue' this weekend

BURNSIDE - After heavy rains over a two-day period, the staff at Lake Cumberland Speedway had no choice but to cancel racing activities last Saturday.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, Lake Cumberland Speedway will be hosting the Back the Blue 40, honoring all current and retired police officers. All law enforcement have free admission in the grandstands or pits - their choice. Any retired law enforcement will be provided a ride in the back of trucks, including the Lake Cumberland Speedway Show truck, to ride you around the speedway during pre-race ceremonies. You can also stand in front on the main straightaway
Lake Cumberland Speedway is also are inviting all law enforcement with cruisers to bring them, even if for just 10 minutes, at 8 p.m. to carry the Flags during the a National Anthem and pre-race ceremonies.
Wells & Sons Super Late Models TOPLESS BACK THE BLUE 40 will pay $3,000 to win. Also battling it out on the oval dirt track will be the Roark & Sons Open Wheel Modifieds, the Modern HVAC Super Stocks, the D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders, and the Gerald's Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks.
Gates will open at 3 p.m., with pre-race ceremonies at 8 p.m.
For more information go to lcspeedway.net. Like them on Facebook at Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing, and follow on Twitter-@lc_speeway. Lake Cumberland Speedway is located on 360 Racetrack Rd. in Burnside, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.