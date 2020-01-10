Lake Cumberland Speedway brings back exciting dirt track racing

After a two-year hiatus in 2015 and 2016, Lake Cumberland Speedway, a 3/8 mile clay oval dirt track in Burnside, KY roared back to life with Promoter Brandon Hardgrove and staff excited to bring weekly racing back to southern Ky. While Racing seemed to be backsliding, due racetracks not being open weekly, Hardgrove and staff wanted Lake Cumberland Speedway to be the one track that was open every Saturday night, to give fans and racers alike from all over Kentucky and surrounding states a place to race.
The past three years have been nothing short of magical as Hardgrove and staff have made Lake Cumberland Speedway a premiere dirt track for drivers and fans alike to attend every Saturday night April-October. Just as the last 3 years, 2020 is shaping up to be the biggest racing season yet at LCS. Not only will Lake Cumberland Speedway feature the best local, weekly racing around for Late Models, Open Wheels, Super Stocks, 4 Cylinders and Grassroots Hobby Stocks, Lake Cumberland Speedway will have top Late Model and Open Wheel Modified regional touring series' invading the Speedway on several occasions in 2020. It all kicks off the first Saturday of April with the Iron Man Late Model Series and the Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Series.
Although Lake Cumberland Speedway is all about racing, in the 2017 return of the track, Hardgrove wanted to get the kids involved at the track. He brought several things for kids to take part in such as Bicycle races, Power Wheels races, Candy tosses and much more. Hardgrove stated "kids are the future of our sport and growing up with my father at the Speedway gave me some great memories. We want these kids to be a part of the racing program each Saturday night.".
Lake Cumberland Speedway is gearing up for another great year with Promotor Brandon Hardgrove, Media Director Brian Abner, Race Director Allen Tilley and the entire staff working diligently to make LCS even better than years past. In 2020 you can expect to see more than just weekly dirt racing. Lake Cumberland Speedway is currently working on schedules for demo derbies, concerts, multi-day race events, as well as more activities for kids at the track.
The year 2020 is truly shaping up to be the biggest and best year in the history of the track. The ground pounding action fires up Saturday, April, 4, with Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Super Stocks, 4 Cylinders and Grassroots Hobby Stocks.
