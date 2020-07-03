Lake Cumberland Speedway celebrates Freedom 30

BURNSIDE - The Lake Cumberland Speedway is excited to welcome back fans in the stands.
Celebrate America's Birthday on Saturday, July 4, as Lake Cumberland Speedway presents Freedom 30. In addition to the best dirt track racing around, the 3/8 miles dirt oval is planning the Largest Fireworks Show in the history of Lake Cumberland Speedway, there will be Bicycle Races for kids 12-under at intermission, prizes and giveaways all night long.
B-Gate $20 A-Gate $35/NO ENTRY FEES - 10 under FREE!
$3,000/win for Wells and Sons Motorsports Super Late Models
$1,000/win Roark and Sons Open Wheel Modifieds
$750/win Modern HVAC Super Stocks($500 BOUNTY on 55jr of Ronnie Cole,JR) Possible $1,250/win
$400/win D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders
$250/win Geralds Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway go to LCSPEEDWAY.NET. You can like the Facebook page Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing, follow on Twitter - @lc_speedway and Instagram - LCSpeedway
