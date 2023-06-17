The Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside will present the fourth class of the track’s Hall of Fame this Saturday June 17th during the running of the Hall of Fame 40 which features the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model DIRTcar Super Late Models racing for $7,500-to-win plus the Brucebilt Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series racing for $1,500-to-win plus the American All Stars Crate Series racing for $3,000-to-win. Action in the Hobby Stocks, Super Stocks and Front Wheel Drives will all be in action. The gates open at 2:00 pm, the drivers meeting is 6:30 pm, Hall of Fame Ceremonies will be at 6:50 pm with racing action to follow.
This year’s fourth class of drivers for the Lake Cumberland Speedway Hall of Fame includes five drivers and three contributors. The drivers include: Tommy Hargis, Carlos Morrow, Doug Smith, Danny Sumpter and Tim Taylor. This year’s contributors include: Chubby Baird, Estill Baker and Jimmy Cundiff. Lake Cumberland’s Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on Saturday June 17 on the victory lane stage. Six of the Hall of Fame members are from Pulaski County.
Former Track Hall of Fame Inductees include: 2020-Greg Hansford, Harold Hardgrove, Royce McGowan, Mike Robinson, Finn Watson and Johnny Wheeler. 2021 Inductees included: Dale Atwood, Bobby Carrier Jr., Tom Curtsinger, Keith Decker, Danny McGlothlin, Marshall Delaney, Steve Flynn, Noel Hargis, Billy Todd of Todd Truss, Danny Yanders and David Marlar. Last year’s inductees included: Goble Bertram, Mike Bradshaw, Joey Daniel, “Big Daddy” Paul Feistritzer, Jack Girdler, Allen Tilley, Billy & Sherry Todd and Larry Yantz.
TOMMY HARGIS – Longtime competitor at Lake Cumberland in the Road Hog division and also was a competitor in the Open Wheel Modified division and sometimes in a dirt late model. Visited victory lane on many occasions in both the Road Hog and Open Wheel Modified divisions. Well respected by his fellow competitors and always competitive in whatever he division he raced.
TIM TAYLOR – has competed in many divisions at Lake Cumberland Speedway, most recently in Open Wheel Modified and Late Model divisions. Former Late Model track champion at LCS. Well respected by competitors and fans alike and always willing to lend a helping hand to fellow competitors and longtime supporter of Lake Cumberland Speedway.
CARLOS MORROW – a Pulaski County resident, when the Chevette division was mentioned at Lake Cumberland Speedway in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Carlos Morrow was the driver that competitors had to beat. Morrow was dominant in the division at times and was also a track champion in the class as well.
DOUG SMITH – a second-generation competitor from Somerset now residing in Harriman, Tenn. that made Lake Cumberland Speedway his Saturday night home for the first decade of his racing career, racing in the Late Model division. Smith would also have success with the Battle of the Bluegrass Series (2004 Rookie of the Year) and Northern Allstars Late Model Series as well. Smith, whose large stature could be intimidating, was very soft spoken and well respected by racers and fans alike.
DANNY SUMPTER – started his racing career in the late 1970’s and would make Lake Cumberland Speedway his racing home on Saturday nights back when the track was known as Burnside Raceway. Competed in the Late Model division in the early portion of his career and would later compete and win in the Road Hog division. Always known for having sharp looking race cars.
JIMMY CUNDIFF – longtime car owner going back into the 1970’s. With Cundiff as the car owner and crew chief, he would team up with driver Dale Atwood and they duo would make a formidable combination, with Cundiff fielding cars for Atwood to drive in the Late Model and Late Model Sportsman divisions of the time at Lake Cumberland Speedway, dominating the competition and scoring many feature event wins in both divisions during the 1980’s and 1990’s. Cundiff also fielded an Open Wheel Modified for competitors for several years.
ESTILL BAKER – called Pulaski County his home. For many years, served as track prep guru for Lake Cumberland Speedway also serving as grader operator for the country road department. Baker was also an official during several occasions but was most known for having the smooth racy surface at Lake Cumberland Speedway during several decades.
CHUBBY BAIRD – longtime car owner and sponsor that field cars for drivers such as Paul “Big Daddy” Feistritzer and David Speer and his cars with the Chubby Baird Gate Company visited victory lane many times at Lake Cumberland. Baird was also known on the national level as well, also having sponsored cars driven by the late Jack Boggs. Baird was also a longtime sponsor of both Ponderosa and Lake Cumberland Speedways back in the day.
For more information on the Iron-Man Racing Series that will invade Lake Cumberland Speedway this Saturday, log on to www.IMDIRT.net or www.IMOpenWheel.net . For more information on Lake Cumberland Speedway, log on to www.LCSpeedway.net .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.