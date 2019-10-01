The battle with drug addiction is at an all-time high in Kentucky, affecting families of all sizes and economic backgrounds. On Saturday, Sept. 28, Lake Cumberland Speedway hosted the 2nd Annual Race For Recovery, a special event to honor the families of those lost to drug addiction. During intermission of Saturday's race, fans at the track walked 1 lap on the 3/8 mile clay oval, in honor of those lost to drug addiction and those recovering.
"This is just one small way we wanted to honor the families of this terrible epidemic", said Brandon Hardgrove, Owner/ promoter at Lake Cumberland Speedway. "I do not hide or run from my past. I was addicted to drugs pretty much my entire adult life. Without the amazing support of my family and friends I am sure I would not be here to today."
Hardgrove, who has been clean now for almost 4 years, wants to make the event bigger and better each year. "This is just the beginning of what we want to do. We want families to know they are not alone in dealing with drug addiction. We can never do enough, but we want to do all we can to help those suffering and to celebrate those who are recovering from drug addiction". Hardgrove goes on to say, "Sobriety has changed my life and I feel we need to do whatever we can to help bring awareness to those struggling with addiction. We also want to show support for the families of those who are battling, or who have been lost, to drug addiction."
In only his 3rd race back, after being away from racing for over 7 years, Tyrel Todd of Science Hill, KY parked his Todd Steel Buildings-Todd Metals-Todd Truss-Pulaski Steel-TNT Storage Mastersbilt in Victory Lane Saturday at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Todd would take the lead on lap 11 and go on to lead the rest of the 25-lap McGowan Excavating Super Late Model A-Main. For full results go to http://lcspeedway.net/results.html
