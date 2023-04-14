After another long, cold winter, the sights and sounds of dirt track racing returns to Burnside, KY. Saturday, April 15th. Lake Cumberland Speedway will celebrate its 41st year of dirt-slinging action! To kickoff the 2023 racing season, Lake Cumberland Speedway presents the American AllStar Pro Late Model Series presented by PPM Racing Products, with $3,000 going to the winner. The season opening event is sure to draw attention from top racers from around the region. The Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheels Modifieds, Reno’s of Burnside Super Stocks, Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks and Neal’s Core Supply Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks will also be in action.
Gates will open Saturday April 14th at 2pm with Hotlaps rolling out at 6pm. Grandstand admission is $23(10-under free) with pit admission being $40.
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit lcspeedway.net. Like us on Facebook- Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing. You can also follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
Lake Cumberland Speedway 360 Racetrack Rd Burnside, KY
