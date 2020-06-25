Thank you to everyone who came out to support us. The track was in the best shape it has ever been. It made for great racing in all classes. We are back to regular pricing Saturday, June 27.
A-Gate $35 B-Gate $15. Anyone with armbands from last night will pay only $10 admission in the top gate ! More information will be released
Here are the quick results from Saturday, June 20th
Wells and Sons Motorsports Super Late Models
Fast qualifier- 83 Scott James
Super Lare Model Heat 1- 83 Acott James
Super Late Model Heat 2- 1 Conner Meade
Super Late Model A-Main Top 5
1-83 Scott James 2-1 Conner Meade 3-11 Daniel Dial 4-61 Caleb Ashby(started 13th)
5-17 Steve Stollings
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds
Fast Qualifier- 20 Tommy Bailey
Open Wheel Heat 1-20 Tommy Bailey
Open Wheel Heat 2-22 Brian Nantz
Open Wheel Modified A-Main
1-20 Tommy Bailey 2-22 Brian Nantz 3-10 Billy Uptegraff 4-44 Tim Taylor 5- 11 Jeff
Watson
Modern HVAC Super Stocks
Fast Qualifier-55 Ronnie Cole,Jr
Super Stock Heat 1-55 Ronnie Cole,Jr
Super Stock Heat 2-L2 Mike Lunsford
Super Stock A-Main Top 5
1-55 Ronnie Cole,Jr 2-L2 Mike Lunsford 3-1 Bartley Grant 4-1A Robert Luttrell,Jr
5-25 Randy Frazier
D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders
Fast Qualifier-92x Shane Irvin
4 Cylinder Heat 1-92x Shane Irvin
4 Cylinder Heat2-28 David Owens
4 Cylinder A-Main Top 5
1-92x Shane Irvin 2-17 Raymond Fuson 3-31 Jesse Parker 4-777 Dwayne Schlueter 5-28
David Owens
Gearalds Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks
Fast Qualifier-8 Roman Wesley
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Heat 1-2 Keith Decker
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Heat 2-2 Carson Freeman
GrassRoots Hobby Stock A-Main Top 5
1-2 Keith Decker 2-33 Wddie Strunk 3-2 Carson Freeman 4-05 Gary Anderson 5-5r Lucas
Saturday, June 27, Lake Cumberland Speedway presents Appreciation Night! Wells Motorsports Super Late Models $1,500/win- Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds $1,000/win- Modern HVAC Super Stocks $750/win PLUS $500 bounty on 55jr of Ronnie Cole,Jr.- D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders $400/win- Gearlds Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $250/win. Lake Cumberland Speedway will start the night with a special music presentation for all in attendance-$15 admission(10 under FREE). Anyone with armband from 6-20 will get in for ONLY $10! Fireworks Show at intermission - GiveAways - Bicycle & Power Wheels races - PLUS the best racing around! Gates open 3pm hotlaps 7:15. For all things Lake Cumberlans Speedway visit lcspeedway.net or Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing on Facebook. You can also follow LC Speedway on Instagram & Twitter.
