Brandon Hardgrove, Owner-Promotor of Lake Cumberland Speedway and Brian Abner Abner-Don Franklin Somerset Kia/Lake Cumberland Speedway presenting $1,504.85 check to Brooke Whitis of the American Cancer Society. Abner had an old fashioned, head-shaving fund raiser Saturday at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Several drivers helped pass the helmets Saturday at Lake Cumberland Speedway for the American Cancer Society.