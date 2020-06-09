BURNSIDE - On. Saturday, June 6, drivers, race crews and staff were able to finally be back at their favorite race track located in Southern KY - Lake Cumberland Speedway.
After a busy offseason seeing upgrades including new red clay, new scoreboard, new pit bleachers, upgraded pit parking, new lighting and new audio system, teams flooded into 3/8 miles clay oval, affectionately known as Hardgrove's House of Hardcore Mayhem, excited for racing action. They were not disappointed. The new racing surface provided the best racing the track has seen in years, with side-by-side action all night long.
Here are the quick results from Saturday, June 66 races:
WELLS & SONS MOTORSPORTS SUPER LATE MODELS
Fast Qualifier- 21 Kirk Phillips 12.880
Wells & Sons Motorsports Super Late Model Feature Top 5
(1) 13w David Webb (2)22 Kirk Phillips (3)17 Steve Stollings (4)17c Tommy Carlton (5)11 Daniel Dial
ROARK & SONS OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
Fast Qualifier - 155 Peyton Harlow 14.140
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifed Feature Top 5
(1)155 Peyton Harlow (2)68 Jimmy Payne (3)20 Tommy Bailey (4)22 Brian Nantz (5)44 Tim Taylor
MODERN HVAC SUPER STOCKS
Fast Qualifier - 55jr Ronnie Cole, Jr 14.971
Modern HVAC Super Stock Feature Top 5
(1)55jr Ronnie Cole, Jr (2)62 Daniel Stamper (3)13d Casey King
(4)3T Gary Thompson (5)18 Tyler Griffith
D&M MUFFLER 4 CYLINDERS
Fast Qualifier - 00w Danny Winchester 16.734
D&M Muffler 4 Cylinder Feature Top 5
(1)1c Chris Burton (2)92x Shane Irvin (3)31 Jesse Parker (4)42 Logan Parriman (5)28 David Owens
GERALDS AUTO PARTS GRASSROOTS HOBBY STOCKS
Fast Qualifier - 14 Logan Walls 16.38
GrassRoots Hobby Stock Feature Top 5
(1)8 Roman Wesley (2)2d Keith Decker (3)1m Chase McWorter (4)14 Logan Walls (5)2F Carson Freeman
We want to thank every race team and crew that came out to support Lake Cumberland Speedway on opening night.
The next event will be held Saturday, June 13, Finn Watson Memorial - $2,500/win for the Wells & Sons Motorsports Super Late Models, $1,000/win for the Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds, &500/win for the Modern HVAC Super Stocks, $350/win for the D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders and $250/win for the Gerald's Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks.
For more information about racing schedules and pricing, visit the track's Facebook page - Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing, or lcspeedway.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.