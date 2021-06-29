Lake Cumberland Speedway will host the Hall of Fame 40 on Fourth of July

BURNSIDE – The Valvoline Iron-Man Racing Northern and Southern Series will celebrate America’s 245th birthday with a visit to Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Sunday July 4 with the Hall of Fame 40 event that will pay $5,000 to win and $450 to start and will be a points event for both the Northern and Southern divisions of the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series.
The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series will visit Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Sunday July 4 and the Hall of Fame 40 event will feature the competitors of the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series in a full program of Practice, E-Z-GO Time Trials, Sunoco Race Fuels Heats, Impact RaceGear B-Mains, and the 40-lap, $5,000 to win/$450 to start Hall of Fame 40 main event. Joining the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series in action at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Sunday July 4 will be the track’s Pro Late Models racing for $1,000 to win, Open Wheel Modifieds racing for $1,000 to win, Hobby Stocks racing for $400 to win, and Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders racing for $400 to win, plus there will be a huge Fireworks show to help celebrate America’s birthday. Activities at Lake Cumberland Speedway for the Hall of Fame 40 on Sunday July 4 will see the pit area open at 2:00 p.m., while the general admission area will open at 3:00 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:00 p.m., with practice laps set to get underway at 6:30 p.m., followed by time trials and green flag racing. Ticket prices at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Sunday July 4 in the general admission area will be $25 for adults, with children ages 10 and under free. A pit pass will be $40 for adults, with children ages 6-10 being $20.
The Super Late Model portion of the program will be sanctioned by the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series and the tire rule will be as follows: Left Rear/Fronts-Hoosier 1350, American Racer 48; Right Rear-Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 or 56 (NO 29.0 size tires on the left rear and NO droop rule) (Must use the same set of 4 tires for Qualifying, Heat Races, B-Mains; For the Feature, drivers may use one (1) new tire on the rear; Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound & construction; This applies for both events). The entry fee will be $100 and transponders for timing/scoring will be available for rent at the track. Any driver not making the 22-car starting field will receive $50 tow money.
This will mark the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series second visit to Lake Cumberland Speedway in the 2021 season, as Devin Gilpin of Columbus, IN would be victorious in the tour’s prior visit to the track back on May 22 when Gilpin captured the Johnny Wheeler Memorial victory. Devin Moran of Dresden, OH is the current points leader with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series, while Jensen Ford of Johnson City, TN is the current points leader with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series.
Lake Cumberland Speedway is located at 1 Race Track Road Burnside, KY 42519. For more information about Lake Cumberland Speedway, visit the track’s webpage at www.lcspeedway.net or by liking Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing on Facebook.
For more information on the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series, please call series promoter Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or by visiting the tour website at www.IMDIRT.net or by following Iron-Man Series (@CTPROMOTE) on Twitter or liking Iron-Man Racing Series on Facebook.
The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series would like to thank the following sponsors and marketing partners for their support of the 2021 racing season: Valvoline, Zerex by Valvoline, Brucebilt Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, E-Z-GO, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, DirtonDirt.com, FloRacing, XS Power Batteries, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Swafford Signs, MSR Mafia, Envy Suspension, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, Cruise with the Champions, KND Safety, Impact RaceGear, Race Clean, American Racer, and Denby’s J&J Construction.
Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series Lake Cumberland Speedway Hall of Fame 40 Feature Purse (40 laps): 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,200, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $550, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $465, 11. $450, 12. $450, 13. $450, 14. $450, 15. $450, 16. $450, 17. $450, 18. $450, 19. $450, 20. $450, 21. $450, 22. $450
Current Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series Points (as of 6/26/21)
1. Devin Moran-289
2. Jared Hawkins-275
3. Dustin Nobbe-262
4. Tristan Chamberlain-234
5. Devin Gilpin-225
6. Ted Nobbe-207
7. Rod Conley-202
8. Tyler Erb-200
9. Michael Chilton-179
10. Josh Rice-170
